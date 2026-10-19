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ЗАПАЗЕНИ

Ministry of Defence Steps Up Surveillance Along the Black Sea Coast Using Unmanned Aerial Vehicles

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Чете се за: 00:55 мин.
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The Bulgarian Armed Forces are using unmanned aerial vehicles to step up surveillance of the Black Sea coast and the adjacent airspace and maritime areas as part of additional security measures introduced by the Ministry of Defence, the ministry said on October 19.

These activities are part of preventive measures to enhance security and ensure timely information on the situation in the area.

In this regard, the Ministry of Defence has informed the public that drone flights observed along the Black Sea coast may be linked to the carrying out of enhanced surveillance tasks.

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