БНТ БНТ НОВИНИ БНТ Спорт БНТ На живо бнт деца
ENG
 
0
ENG
Начало Новини Свят Спорт бнт деца Времето България и еврото Бизнес БНТ Проверено След новините Чуй новините Подкаст Моите въпроси за €
У нас По света Регионални Политика Криминално Общество Сигурност и правосъдие
начало Новини Свят Спорт бнт деца Времето България и еврото Бизнес БНТ Проверено След новините У нас По света Регионални Политика Криминално Общество Сигурност и правосъдие Чуй новините Подкаст

ИЗВЕСТИЯ

Моите новини

ЗАПАЗЕНИ

Ministry of Foreign Affairs: Bulgaria Supports Implementation of the Comprehensive Peace Plan for Gaza

bnt avatar logo от БНТ
A+ A-
Чете се за: 02:35 мин.
EN
Запази
руският посланик букурещ беше извикан румънското външно министерство

Bulgaria welcomes the announcement of the launch of the second phase of the Comprehensive Plan to End the Gaza Conflict, proposed by US President Donald Trump and supported by United Nations Security Council Resolution 2803, the Bulgarian Foreign Ministry said on January 17.

The formation of the Board of Peace, the Executive Board, and the appointment of a National Committee for the Administration of Gaza, composed of Palestinian technocrats, are important steps towards stabilising and rebuilding the region, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said in a statement to the media on January 17.

“We underline the importance of implementing all elements of the Plan, including the disarmament of Hamas, the provision of humanitarian assistance to all those in need, and the reconstruction of Gaza. The former Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Bulgaria, Nickolay Mladenov, who is assuming the important role of High Representative of the Board of Peace for Gaza and a member of the Executive Board, is a diplomat with extensive experience in the Middle East. In his capacity as UN Special Envoy for the Middle East Peace Process, he has enjoyed the confidence of all parties to the conflict as well as that of the international mediators,” the statement said.

“We support the implementation of the Comprehensive Plan and express our readiness to consider a potential national contribution.”

Bulgaria will continue to support efforts to achieve lasting peace and security in the Middle East and stands ready to discuss a constructive role for the country in the new initiative, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs added.

Последвайте ни

ТОП 24

Двама души загинаха при челен удар край Ловеч
1
Двама души загинаха при челен удар край Ловеч
Фалшиво евро засякоха в търговската мрежа в Монтана
2
Фалшиво евро засякоха в търговската мрежа в Монтана
Застудяването продължава
3
Застудяването продължава
Тръмп налага мита на 8 европейски държави заради Гренландия
4
Тръмп налага мита на 8 европейски държави заради Гренландия
Подменят 150 трамвая в София с нови
5
Подменят 150 трамвая в София с нови
"Завръщаме се на Луната за първи път от 50 години": Артемида 2 на НАСА
6
"Завръщаме се на Луната за първи път от 50 години":...

Най-четени

Живакът падна до -37°: Хиляди туристи са блокирани във Финландия след спрени полети заради студа
1
Живакът падна до -37°: Хиляди туристи са блокирани във...
След дни борба за живот: Почина пациентът със свръхтегло, настанен в "Пирогов"
2
След дни борба за живот: Почина пациентът със свръхтегло, настанен...
В "Пирогов" се борят за живота на 200-килограмов пациент
3
В "Пирогов" се борят за живота на 200-килограмов пациент
От 19 януари до 18 юли спират влаковете между метростанциите "Сливница" и "Обеля"
4
От 19 януари до 18 юли спират влаковете между метростанциите...
Учени откриха в Антарктида първото глобално хранилище за ледени ядра от планините
5
Учени откриха в Антарктида първото глобално хранилище за ледени...
"Дейли Мейл": Българка, източила 54 млн. паунда, е на свобода и отново получава помощи
6
"Дейли Мейл": Българка, източила 54 млн. паунда, е на...

More from: Bulgaria

Bulgarian Diplomat Nickolay Mladenov Appointed as High Representative for Gaza
Bulgarian Diplomat Nickolay Mladenov Appointed as High Representative for Gaza
More than 13,000 to Paticipate in International Mummers Festival 'Surva 2026' in Pernik, Presenting Unique Masks, Traditional Costumes and Ritual Performances More than 13,000 to Paticipate in International Mummers Festival 'Surva 2026' in Pernik, Presenting Unique Masks, Traditional Costumes and Ritual Performances
Чете се за: 01:35 мин.
400kg of Smuggled Chicken Meat and 8,640 Eggs Seized at Lyubimets Border checkpoint 400kg of Smuggled Chicken Meat and 8,640 Eggs Seized at Lyubimets Border checkpoint
Чете се за: 01:47 мин.
Cold Front Brings Snow and Icy Conditions across Bulgaria, Temperatures Dropping to –12°C in Parts of the Country Cold Front Brings Snow and Icy Conditions across Bulgaria, Temperatures Dropping to –12°C in Parts of the Country
Чете се за: 02:57 мин.
Man Arrested for Assaulting Paramedic from the Emergency Aid in Pavlikeni Man Arrested for Assaulting Paramedic from the Emergency Aid in Pavlikeni
Чете се за: 01:37 мин.
Partial State of Emergency Declared in Assenovgrad after Main Water Pipeline Failure Partial State of Emergency Declared in Assenovgrad after Main Water Pipeline Failure
Чете се за: 01:50 мин.

Водещи новини

Почина актьорът Иван Несторов
Почина актьорът Иван Несторов
Чете се за: 01:52 мин.
У нас
Жълт код за ниски температури в цялата страна Жълт код за ниски температури в цялата страна
Чете се за: 02:35 мин.
У нас
Митата на Тръмп заради Гренландия: Остри реакции и извънредна среща на ЕС Митата на Тръмп заради Гренландия: Остри реакции и извънредна среща на ЕС
Чете се за: 01:07 мин.
По света
Празнуваме Атанасовден Празнуваме Атанасовден
Чете се за: 02:40 мин.
У нас
1 година от завръщането на "непредсказуемия миротворец"...
Чете се за: 07:12 мин.
САЩ и Канада
Хазарт, хоспитализации и фалшификации: (Не)възможният контрол
Чете се за: 15:32 мин.
След новините
На опашката за евро (ОБЗОР)
Чете се за: 03:17 мин.
У нас
Диагноза - грип, колко ще платим в аптеката
Чете се за: 02:47 мин.
У нас
Product image
Новини Чуй новините Спорт На живо Аудио: На живо
Абонирай ме за най-важните новини?
ДА НЕ