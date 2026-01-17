Ministry of Foreign Affairs: Bulgaria Supports Implementation of the Comprehensive Peace Plan for Gaza

Bulgaria welcomes the announcement of the launch of the second phase of the Comprehensive Plan to End the Gaza Conflict, proposed by US President Donald Trump and supported by United Nations Security Council Resolution 2803, the Bulgarian Foreign Ministry said on January 17.

The formation of the Board of Peace, the Executive Board, and the appointment of a National Committee for the Administration of Gaza, composed of Palestinian technocrats, are important steps towards stabilising and rebuilding the region, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said in a statement to the media on January 17.

“We underline the importance of implementing all elements of the Plan, including the disarmament of Hamas, the provision of humanitarian assistance to all those in need, and the reconstruction of Gaza. The former Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Bulgaria, Nickolay Mladenov, who is assuming the important role of High Representative of the Board of Peace for Gaza and a member of the Executive Board, is a diplomat with extensive experience in the Middle East. In his capacity as UN Special Envoy for the Middle East Peace Process, he has enjoyed the confidence of all parties to the conflict as well as that of the international mediators,” the statement said.

“We support the implementation of the Comprehensive Plan and express our readiness to consider a potential national contribution.”

Bulgaria will continue to support efforts to achieve lasting peace and security in the Middle East and stands ready to discuss a constructive role for the country in the new initiative, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs added.