Minus 12 degrees Measured This Morning at Mount Rozhen

A temperature of minus 12 degrees Celsius was recorded this morning, January 9, at Rozhen, according to the meteorological station at Mount Rozhen,( Phodope Mountains, Southern Bulgaria). In the Pamporovo area, thermometers fell to minus 11 degrees, data from the Mountain Rescue Service at the resort show.

Roads in Smolyan region remain passable under winter conditions. Routes have been treated and gritted following icy patches that formed on road sections yesterday, the Regional Road Administration said.

The accumulated new snow cover in Pamporovo is about 5 cm. Skiing conditions are currently favourable, with 11 pistes open in the ski zone. Snowmaking machines are back in operation after temperatures dropped below freezing.