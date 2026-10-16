Mitskoski: Bulgaria Is Becoming a Haven for Convicted Criminals from North Macedonia; Iva Mihaylova Case to Be Raised at NATO and EU Meetings

North Macedonia will raise the case of Iva Mihaylova at meetings of NATO and the European Union, arguing that Bulgaria, its NATO ally, has “become a haven for convicted criminals”, North Macedonian Prime Minister Hristijan Mickoski said in an interview with TV21. He also mentioned Iva Mihaylova’s father, who lives in Bulgaria and has a criminal conviction in North Macedonia.

“I would not want to believe that the current political leadership of our eastern neighbour will provide cover for convicted criminals from our country (North Macedonia) to obtain Bulgarian passports, flee and seek refuge there,” Mickoski said.

The Prime Minister of North Macedonia categorically stated that Iva Mihaylova, who is facing trial in North Macedonia in connection with a fatal road accident, and her lawyer, Nikolay Dimitrov, whom he described as having “a problematic past”, had not crossed the border between North Macedonia and Bulgaria legally.

He also repeated allegations previously made by North Macedonia’s opposition and what he called “certain pro-government Bulgarian media outlets” that Mihaylova’s departure had resulted from an “under-the-table” arrangement involving Bulgaria. He said that the goal is “to inflict political damage” on the North Macedonian government “and, more specifically, on the VMRO-DPMNE.”

“Well, if it was agreed upon, there is now an international arrest warrant for Iva Mihaylova, as well as an earlier one for her father. Please hand them over. If they do not, that means their theory is not true. It means that she [Iva Mihaylova] was taken to Bulgaria illegally,” Mickoski said.

He expressed his conviction that there were forces in Bulgaria seeking to create problems between the two countries, adding that they expected North Macedonia to react emotionally.

“This government [of North Macedonia] is constantly being subjected to provocations, but they are misjudging us. They expect an emotional reaction from us. Bulgaria would be happiest if we were to walk away from the negotiation process. On the contrary, we must respond as we are doing now, with a cool head, and persistently call on them to sit down at the table and discuss solutions to the problems we face,” Mickoski said, responding to a question about whether the case could further damage relations between North Macedonia and Bulgaria.

Asked whether an agreement with Sofia was possible, he replied that it could be achieved “if there is partnership and a willingness to engage in dialogue”.

“If there is no partnership — that is, if they continue with the bullying and the attitude that ‘we are inside [the EU] and you are outside’ — then there will be no agreement. We want to finally begin this process [of EU accession negotiations], but not at any costor rush into this process” said Mickoski.

Source: BTA

North Macedonia's PM Hristijan Mickoski: Iva Mihaylova Was Transferred to Bulgaria Illegally