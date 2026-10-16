North Macedonia's PM Hristijan Mickoski: Iva Mihaylova Was Transferred to Bulgaria Illegally

Prime Minister of the Republic of North Macedonia Hristijan Mickoski on October 15 said Bulgarian media were spreading an outright falsehood by claiming that Iva Mihaylova and her lawyer had crossed the border through an official checkpoint and had been greeted. Mickoski described these reports as a lie.

He claimed that the last time the lawyer entered North Macedonia was on 28 September.

The prime minister in Skopje said Mihaylova had been transferred to Bulgaria illegally.

“We are investigating,” Mickoski added, saying that the authorities would establish how she had been taken across the border.

He said that both Mihaylova’s father and Iva herself, who he claimed must prove her innocence, would sooner or later be held accountable by the authorities in North Macedonia.

Mickoski also said he regretted that Bulgaria’s political leadership was trying to demonstrate its political strength in this way, without realising the damage it was causing to the country’s standing internationally.