North Macedonia Notifies Bulgaria That It Is Searching for Iva Mihaylova

At 7.38pm on 13 October, the Ministry of Interior’s International Operational Cooperation Directorate received a notice from Interpol Skopje requesting that Iva Mihaylova, who holds dual citizenship of Bulgaria and the Republic of North Macedonia, be placed on an internationally wanted list for arrest and extradition.

The notice specified that Mihaylova is standing trial for a traffic offence punishable under Article 300 of the Criminal Code of the Republic of North Macedonia. An arrest warrant was issued against her by the Court in Kočani on the same date, 13 October 2026.

No Interpol Red Notice has been issued for Mihaylova at this time. Bulgarian authorities have not taken any steps to establish her whereabouts in Bulgaria.

Article 25(4) of the Constitution of the Republic of Bulgaria states: “A citizen of the Republic of Bulgaria may not be handed over to another state or to an international court for the purposes of criminal prosecution unless this is provided for in an international treaty ratified, promulgated and in force for the Republic of Bulgaria.”

Article 6(1)(a) of the European Convention on Extradition states: “A Contracting Party shall have the right to refuse extradition of its nationals.”

A check of Interpol’s website by BNT’s news programme shows that Iva Mihaylova does not appear on the list of people subject to an Interpol Red Notice at the request of North Macedonia.