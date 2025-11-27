Morning and Evening Train Services Between Sofia and Dragoman To Be Restored from 1 December

Morning trains before 8:00 and evening trains after 17:00 between Sofia and Dragoman will be reinstated from Monday, 1 December 2025. This will allow residents along the route to travel by rail during the busiest periods of the day. On Sundays, all remaining trains on this line will also operate as normal.

Due to the ongoing project “Modernisation of the Sofia–Dragoman–Serbian border railway line, Voluyak–Dragoman section”, trains scheduled between 8:00 and 17:00 will continue to be replaced by buses between Voluyak and Dragoman on weekdays and Saturdays.

The suburban passenger services being reinstated are as follows: