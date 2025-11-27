БНТ БНТ НОВИНИ БНТ Спорт БНТ На живо бнт деца
ENG
 
7
ENG
Начало Новини Свят Спорт бнт деца Времето България и еврото Бизнес БНТ Проверено След новините Чуй новините Подкаст Моите въпроси за €
У нас По света Регионални Политика Криминално Общество Сигурност и правосъдие
начало Новини Свят Спорт бнт деца Времето България и еврото Бизнес БНТ Проверено След новините У нас По света Регионални Политика Криминално Общество Сигурност и правосъдие Чуй новините Подкаст

ИЗВЕСТИЯ

Моите новини
Срещу 200 000 лв. гаранция: Освободиха кмета на Варна...
Чете се за: 00:47 мин.
Лекари от ИСУЛ и СБАЛ по детски болести спасиха живота на...
Чете се за: 06:10 мин.
Борисов: Диалогът между работодатели и синдикати е...
Чете се за: 01:15 мин.
Бедствено положение в Петричко заради обилните валежи...
Чете се за: 00:30 мин.
НИМХ с предупреждение за опасно време в Западна и Южна...
Чете се за: 01:50 мин.
Правителството оттегля проектобюджета
Чете се за: 02:57 мин.
Борисов разпореди Бюджет 2026 да бъде изтеглен
Чете се за: 00:35 мин.

ЗАПАЗЕНИ

Morning and Evening Train Services Between Sofia and Dragoman To Be Restored from 1 December

bnt avatar logo от БНТ
A+ A-
Чете се за: 02:10 мин.
EN
Запази
възстановява движението част влаковете участъка софия ndash драгоман
Снимка: archive/BGNES

Morning trains before 8:00 and evening trains after 17:00 between Sofia and Dragoman will be reinstated from Monday, 1 December 2025. This will allow residents along the route to travel by rail during the busiest periods of the day. On Sundays, all remaining trains on this line will also operate as normal.

Due to the ongoing project “Modernisation of the Sofia–Dragoman–Serbian border railway line, Voluyak–Dragoman section”, trains scheduled between 8:00 and 17:00 will continue to be replaced by buses between Voluyak and Dragoman on weekdays and Saturdays.

The suburban passenger services being reinstated are as follows:

  • Train No. 10200 from Sofia to Dragoman, departing Sofia Central Station at 05:25 and arriving in Dragoman at 06:33
  • Train No. 10201 from Dragoman to Sofia, departing Dragoman at 05:45 and arriving in Sofia at 06:49
  • Train No. 10203 from Dragoman to Sofia, departing Dragoman at 07:00 and arriving at Sofia Central Station at 08:05
  • Train No. 10210 from Sofia to Dragoman, departing Sofia at 17:20 and arriving in Dragoman at 18:25
  • Train No. 10286 from Sofia to Dragoman, departing Sofia Central Station at 18:20 and arriving in Dragoman at 19:27
  • Train No. 10224 from Ihtiman to Dragoman, departing Ihtiman at 17:43 and arriving in Dragoman at 20:14
  • Train No. 10211 from Dragoman to Sofia, departing Dragoman at 19:05 and arriving in Sofia at 20:15
  • Train No. 10212 from Sofia to Dragoman, departing Sofia Central Station at 20:20 and arriving in Dragoman at 21:28
  • Train No. 10213 from Dragoman to Sofia, departing Dragoman at 20:40 and arriving in Sofia at 21:45

Последвайте ни

ТОП 24

Протест срещу Бюджет 2026 пред Народното събрание
1
Протест срещу Бюджет 2026 пред Народното събрание
Протестът срещу Бюджет 2026 пред Народното събрание ескалира, има ранени полицаи (ВИДЕО)
2
Протестът срещу Бюджет 2026 пред Народното събрание ескалира, има...
Ивайло Мирчев: При протест с 30 000 души се изпращат провокатори. Основното не са сблъсъците
3
Ивайло Мирчев: При протест с 30 000 души се изпращат провокатори....
Борисов разпореди Бюджет 2026 да бъде изтеглен
4
Борисов разпореди Бюджет 2026 да бъде изтеглен
Скандал по време на Комисията по бюджет и финанси в Народното събрание
5
Скандал по време на Комисията по бюджет и финанси в Народното събрание
Лекари от ИСУЛ и СБАЛ по детски болести спасиха живота на бебе с 1 000 000 левкоцита
6
Лекари от ИСУЛ и СБАЛ по детски болести спасиха живота на бебе с 1...

Най-четени

5 години затвор за Симона Радева за укривателство на Георги Семерджиев, определи Софийският районен съд
1
5 години затвор за Симона Радева за укривателство на Георги...
Дъжд и сняг в неделя
2
Дъжд и сняг в неделя
Моите въпроси за €: Ако след 1 януари внеса левове през банкомат, ще имам ли такси?
3
Моите въпроси за €: Ако след 1 януари внеса левове през...
ПОС терминалите и банкоматите спират временно на Нова година, някои заведения затварят
4
ПОС терминалите и банкоматите спират временно на Нова година, някои...
Трима души загинаха при жестока катастрофа край Пловдив, 7-годишно дете е с опасност за живота (СНИМКИ)
5
Трима души загинаха при жестока катастрофа край Пловдив, 7-годишно...
Двойно убийство и самоубийство разследва полицията в пловдивското село Поповица
6
Двойно убийство и самоубийство разследва полицията в пловдивското...

More from: Bulgaria

Petrich Municipality to Declare a State of Emergency Due to Heavy Rainfall
Petrich Municipality to Declare a State of Emergency Due to Heavy Rainfall
Dialogue Between Employers and Trade Unions Restored, GERB Leader Says Dialogue Between Employers and Trade Unions Restored, GERB Leader Says
Чете се за: 01:52 мин.
Flooded Streets, Bridges and Basements in Sandanski and Petrich After Torrential Overnight Rainfall Flooded Streets, Bridges and Basements in Sandanski and Petrich After Torrential Overnight Rainfall
Чете се за: 01:55 мин.
Government Withdraws Draft Budget Government Withdraws Draft Budget
Чете се за: 08:00 мин.
GERB Leader Borissov Ordered 2026 State Budget Draft to Be Withdrawn GERB Leader Borissov Ordered 2026 State Budget Draft to Be Withdrawn
Чете се за: 00:50 мин.
Vice President Iotova: 'Never Before Has a State Budget Been Drafted with Such a Lack of Dialogue Vice President Iotova: 'Never Before Has a State Budget Been Drafted with Such a Lack of Dialogue
Чете се за: 03:22 мин.

Водещи новини

Срещу 200 000 лв. гаранция: Освободиха кмета на Варна Благомир Коцев от ареста
Срещу 200 000 лв. гаранция: Освободиха кмета на Варна Благомир...
Чете се за: 00:47 мин.
У нас
Путин с условия за край на войната, но няма да говори с ЕС Путин с условия за край на войната, но няма да говори с ЕС
Чете се за: 01:05 мин.
По света
Бедствено положение в Петричко заради обилните валежи (СНИМКИ и ВИДЕО) Бедствено положение в Петричко заради обилните валежи (СНИМКИ и ВИДЕО)
Чете се за: 00:30 мин.
У нас
Роди се малката Алина – голямото щастие за репортера и водещ Йоана Миланова и таткото Васил Роди се малката Алина – голямото щастие за репортера и водещ Йоана Миланова и таткото Васил
Чете се за: 00:52 мин.
У нас
Лекари от ИСУЛ и СБАЛ по детски болести спасиха живота на бебе с 1...
Чете се за: 06:10 мин.
У нас
Съдът назначи нова автотехническа експертиза по делото за смъртта...
Чете се за: 00:57 мин.
У нас
Борисов: Диалогът между работодатели и синдикати е възстановен
Чете се за: 01:15 мин.
У нас
"Космическа пеперуда" запечата телескоп в Чили
Чете се за: 01:15 мин.
По света
Product image
Новини Чуй новините Спорт На живо Аудио: На живо
Абонирай ме за най-важните новини?
ДА НЕ