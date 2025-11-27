Morning and Evening Train Services Between Sofia and Dragoman To Be Restored from 1 December

Morning trains before 8:00 and evening trains after 17:00 between Sofia and Dragoman will be reinstated from Monday, 1 December 2025. This will allow residents along the route to travel by rail during the busiest periods of the day. On Sundays, all remaining trains on this line will also operate as normal.
Due to the ongoing project “Modernisation of the Sofia–Dragoman–Serbian border railway line, Voluyak–Dragoman section”, trains scheduled between 8:00 and 17:00 will continue to be replaced by buses between Voluyak and Dragoman on weekdays and Saturdays.
The suburban passenger services being reinstated are as follows:
- Train No. 10200 from Sofia to Dragoman, departing Sofia Central Station at 05:25 and arriving in Dragoman at 06:33
- Train No. 10201 from Dragoman to Sofia, departing Dragoman at 05:45 and arriving in Sofia at 06:49
- Train No. 10203 from Dragoman to Sofia, departing Dragoman at 07:00 and arriving at Sofia Central Station at 08:05
- Train No. 10210 from Sofia to Dragoman, departing Sofia at 17:20 and arriving in Dragoman at 18:25
- Train No. 10286 from Sofia to Dragoman, departing Sofia Central Station at 18:20 and arriving in Dragoman at 19:27
- Train No. 10224 from Ihtiman to Dragoman, departing Ihtiman at 17:43 and arriving in Dragoman at 20:14
- Train No. 10211 from Dragoman to Sofia, departing Dragoman at 19:05 and arriving in Sofia at 20:15
- Train No. 10212 from Sofia to Dragoman, departing Sofia Central Station at 20:20 and arriving in Dragoman at 21:28
- Train No. 10213 from Dragoman to Sofia, departing Dragoman at 20:40 and arriving in Sofia at 21:45