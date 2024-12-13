НОВИНИ
MPs called for a new budget for 2025

The political parties did not propose specific changes to replace the proposed measures of the Ministry of Finance

депутатите избраха анблок зам председателите парламента
Снимка:
bnt avatar logo
от БНТ
16:39, 13.12.2024
Чете се за: 07:22 мин.
EN
Слушай новините днес

The parliamentary parties demanded a new budget for next year. This became clear after a hearing of the caretaker Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister, Lyudmila Petkova, in Parlaiment on December 13. However, none of the parties proposed specific measures to stabilise the fiscal situation.

GERB-UDF

According to GERB-UDF, the projected revenue increase of 20 billion BGN is unrealistic. Krasimir Valchev from GERB criticized the budget, claiming that 8 billion BGN of these revenues are "empty" and warned that funds may run out by August or September. He cautioned municipalities against starting new projects and advised businesses to avoid public procurement under this budget.

In his words, if there is no budget crisis, why such urgent measures are needed to collect revenue.

He highlighted that the continuation of Asen Vassilev's policies is a significant issue in the budget and called for a revision.

We Continue the Change - Democratic Bulgaria (WCC-DB)

The WCC-DB alliance also criticized the aretaker government's budget proposal. Martin Dimitrov argued that there were no attempts at cost-cutting in the budget and suggested that some expenditures could be postponed. He also noted the presence of many inefficient expenses and stated that the budget requires significant revision.

Vazrazhdane (Revivial)

The Vazrazhdane party expressed strong opposition to the draft budget. Tsontcho Ganev criticized the current political discourse, where parties blame each other for the fiscal situation. He argued that the proposed one-time tax amnesty was pointless.

"It is not pleasant when until a few months ago the ruling coalition, now they are passing the ball - who is to blame for this mess. If this madness is not withdrawn by the Ministry of Finance, we will make a proposal between the two readings," explained Tsoncho Ganev.

In his words, the proposed one-time tax amnesty is meaningless because it represents taking money "from the right pocket instead of the left pocket."

MRF - New Beginning

MRF - New Beginning was the only group that partially supported the Finance Ministry, although it did not approve the budget in its entirety. Yordan Tsonev defended the ministry's work, stating that they were working with the materials provided to them.

In his words, people are not interested in how much the budget deficits are, but how their incomes will grow.

"The real important investments are the investments in the municipalities," Tsonev said.

BSP-United Left

The "BSP-United Left" also does not support the budget and insists on the introduction of a tax on excess profits of banks.

"At the end of this hearing, our doubts about this unrealistic budget and paper revenues were not dispelled. Continued economic instability is affecting the state's economy. We are currently witnessing fiscal voluntarism, we should not jeopardize the process of joining the eurozone without endangering fiscal sustainability," Atanas Atanasov said.

According to Toshko Yordanov, today's hearing is a good start, but makes no sense as there is no governing majority.

TISP (There Is Such a People)

According to Toshko Yordanov, today's hearing is a good start, but makes no sense as there is no governing majority.


He harshly criticized the budget, stating that it was "horrible" and that his party would not support it. He argued that the budget reflects irresponsible spending of non-existent funds. Yordanov stressed that continuing on this path would damage the country, and TISP would not allow it without a right-leaning government.

"Definitely this budget is disgusting and we will not support it, the previous one was also dumb. There's an expression - the right-wing hoards money and the left comes to spend it. The leftist Assen Vassilev came and there was a bacchanalia," Yordanov said.

In his words, money that does not exist is being spent.

"If we continue in this way we will completely uproot the country, and we from TISP will not allow this, if there is no right-wing government, there had better not be this mindless budget," the MP added.

Morality, Unity, Honour (MECh)

The MECh also announced that they do not support the budget.

"I am already confused - left parties with right-wing measures and right-wing parties with left-wing measures. We see this budget as an election budget," said Borislav Petkov and called for a more detailed debate between the first and second readings.

