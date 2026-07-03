MRF Leader Peevski's Flights Trigger Clash Between We Continue the Change and MRF in Parliament

For a second day in a row, the issue of flights taken by Movement for Rights and Freedoms (MRF) leader, Delyan Peevski, remained in focus in Parliament. In a declaration, We Continue the Change called for the full truth to be established regarding the journeys made by Peevski and Constitutional Court judge Desislava Atanasova, which were disclosed yesterday by Minister of Interior, Ivan Demerdzhiev.

The MRF announced that it is filing a report with Acting Prosecutor General Vanya Stefanova in connection with the information disclosed by Minister Demerdzhiev and the use of data from the PNR system, which is ordinarily used for investigating crimes related to terrorism.

Minister of Interior: MRF Leader Delyan Peevski Took 227 Flights from Sofia Over Eight Years