БНТ БНТ НОВИНИ БНТ Спорт БНТ На живо бнт деца
ENG
 
3
ENG
Начало Новини Свят Спорт бнт деца Времето България и еврото Бизнес БНТ Проверено След новините Чуй новините Подкаст Моите въпроси за €
У нас По света Регионални Политика Криминално Общество Сигурност и правосъдие
начало Новини Свят Спорт бнт деца Времето България и еврото Бизнес БНТ Проверено След новините У нас По света Регионални Политика Криминално Общество Сигурност и правосъдие Чуй новините Подкаст

ИЗВЕСТИЯ

Моите новини
Нова блокада: Гръцките фермери спряха движението през...
Чете се за: 00:50 мин.
Най-студеното утро от началото на зимата отчитат от НИМХ...
Чете се за: 00:57 мин.
Президентът Румен Радев обяви кога връчва втория мандат
Чете се за: 00:37 мин.

ЗАПАЗЕНИ

New Blockade: Protesting Greek Farmers Halt Lorry Traffic at Kulata–Promachonas Border Crossing

bnt avatar logo от БНТ
A+ A-
Чете се за: 01:12 мин.
EN
Запази

The closure of the border will be for an indefinite period.

нова блокада гръцките фермери затвориха движението кулата ndash промахон камиони
Снимка: БНТ

Shortly after 2:00 pm today, January 13, protesting Greek farmers once again stopped the traffic of heavy goods vehicles through the Kulata–Promachonas border crossing. The blockade is expected to remain in place for an unspecified period of time.

Earlier today, lorry drivers waiting at Kulata announced that they too would block the border with Greece if the issue of the farmers’ roadblocks is not resolved by the end of the week.

Alexander Stamboliyski from Bulgaria’s Union of Transport Workers said that direct losses for the sector have already exceeded €30 million. He warned that if the blockades and threats of further closures by the farmers continue, truck drivers will also shut down border crossings from the Bulgarian side.

Последвайте ни

ТОП 24

Еленче подгони индийски носорог
1
Еленче подгони индийски носорог
Мистерия в небето над Северозападна България
2
Мистерия в небето над Северозападна България
Деница Сачева: Управлението плати тежка политическа цена
3
Деница Сачева: Управлението плати тежка политическа цена
Мъж опитал да си купи баничка с 500-еврова фалшива банкнота в Перник
4
Мъж опитал да си купи баничка с 500-еврова фалшива банкнота в Перник
Грипна епидемия във Варна, до 20 януари учениците ще учат онлайн
5
Грипна епидемия във Варна, до 20 януари учениците ще учат онлайн
За 12 дни данъчните са засекли 28 нарушения, свързани с увеличението на цените
6
За 12 дни данъчните са засекли 28 нарушения, свързани с...

Най-четени

Живакът падна до -37°: Хиляди туристи са блокирани във Финландия след спрени полети заради студа
1
Живакът падна до -37°: Хиляди туристи са блокирани във...
В “Пирогов” се борят за живота на 200-килограмов пациент
2
В “Пирогов” се борят за живота на 200-килограмов пациент
"Дейли Мейл": Българка, източила 54 млн. паунда, е на свобода и отново получава помощи
3
"Дейли Мейл": Българка, източила 54 млн. паунда, е на...
Д-р Николова: Грипът не се лекува с антибиотик и имуностимуланти
4
Д-р Николова: Грипът не се лекува с антибиотик и имуностимуланти
Вдигат заплатите на личните асистенти и финансовата подкрепа за хора с увреждания
5
Вдигат заплатите на личните асистенти и финансовата подкрепа за...
Идват ледени дни: Сняг, силен вятър и рязко застудяване през почивните дни
6
Идват ледени дни: Сняг, силен вятър и рязко застудяване през...

More from: Bulgaria

Two Greek Nationals Found Dead in Hisarya
Two Greek Nationals Found Dead in Hisarya
Outgoing Minister of Education: More Schools May Switch to Online Learning Due to Flu Epidemic Outgoing Minister of Education: More Schools May Switch to Online Learning Due to Flu Epidemic
Чете се за: 01:50 мин.
Cold Snap Brings Lowest Temperatures Since the Start of Winter, Met Office Says Cold Snap Brings Lowest Temperatures Since the Start of Winter, Met Office Says
Чете се за: 01:17 мин.
Higher Parking Fees for Cleaner Air – Is This the Price of Change in Sofia? Higher Parking Fees for Cleaner Air – Is This the Price of Change in Sofia?
Чете се за: 06:42 мин.
Man Attempts to Buy Pastry in Pernik Using Fake €500 Note Man Attempts to Buy Pastry in Pernik Using Fake €500 Note
Чете се за: 05:47 мин.
Counterfeit €100 Notes Detected in the Retail Network of Kazanlak Counterfeit €100 Notes Detected in the Retail Network of Kazanlak
Чете се за: 02:02 мин.

Водещи новини

Бойко Борисов: Терзиев трябва да остане кмет на София за пример какво могат ПП и ДБ
Бойко Борисов: Терзиев трябва да остане кмет на София за пример...
Чете се за: 01:22 мин.
У нас
"ДПС - Ново начало" със сигнал до институциите заради кризата с боклука в София "ДПС - Ново начало" със сигнал до институциите заради кризата с боклука в София
Чете се за: 02:15 мин.
Регионални
Нова блокада: Гръцките фермери спряха движението през "Кулата – Промахон" за камиони Нова блокада: Гръцките фермери спряха движението през "Кулата – Промахон" за камиони
Чете се за: 00:50 мин.
У нас
Младежи поръчали фалшиви банкноти от интернет – опитали да ги пласират Младежи поръчали фалшиви банкноти от интернет – опитали да ги пласират
Чете се за: 01:42 мин.
У нас
Президентът Румен Радев обяви кога връчва втория мандат
Чете се за: 00:37 мин.
У нас
Красимир Вълчев: Възможно е още училища да преминат на онлайн...
Чете се за: 01:25 мин.
Общество
Още повече мистерия във втория епизод на "Мамник"
Чете се за: 01:47 мин.
У нас
Най-студеното утро от началото на зимата отчитат от НИМХ (КАРТА)
Чете се за: 00:57 мин.
У нас
Product image
Новини Чуй новините Спорт На живо Аудио: На живо
Абонирай ме за най-важните новини?
ДА НЕ