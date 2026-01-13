New Blockade: Protesting Greek Farmers Halt Lorry Traffic at Kulata–Promachonas Border Crossing

Shortly after 2:00 pm today, January 13, protesting Greek farmers once again stopped the traffic of heavy goods vehicles through the Kulata–Promachonas border crossing. The blockade is expected to remain in place for an unspecified period of time.

Earlier today, lorry drivers waiting at Kulata announced that they too would block the border with Greece if the issue of the farmers’ roadblocks is not resolved by the end of the week.

Alexander Stamboliyski from Bulgaria’s Union of Transport Workers said that direct losses for the sector have already exceeded €30 million. He warned that if the blockades and threats of further closures by the farmers continue, truck drivers will also shut down border crossings from the Bulgarian side.