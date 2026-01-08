New Outbreak of Bluetongue Disease in Ruminants Confirmed Near Smolyan

A new outbreak of bluetongue disease among ruminant animals has been confirmed at a livestock farm near Smolyan, Southern Bulgaria, according to Krasimir Daskalov, Deputy District Governor of Smolyan.

The affected animals are cattle, with fewer than 50 cases reported. Mr Daskalov said there was no cause for concern, as all necessary measures have been taken to contain and control the spread of the disease. Actions are being carried out jointly by veterinary services and the farm owner, both on site and in the surrounding areas.

The deputy regional governor explained that the disease is not transmitted through direct contact between animals, but via blood-sucking flying insects. Bluetongue is treatable and does not require the culling of infected animals, which are placed under veterinary supervision and receive appropriate treatment.

This is the second outbreak of the disease in the region, after a first case was identified in December, again at a livestock facility near Smolyan, Southern Bulgaria.

