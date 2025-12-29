БНТ БНТ НОВИНИ БНТ Спорт БНТ На живо бнт деца
New Year’s Eve Temperatures Forecast to Fall to -10°C

Strong Wind Warning Remains in Force Across Most of the Country

A warning for dangerously strong wind gusts, reaching speeds of up to around 90 km/h, remains in effect across almost the entire country on December 29.

After a cloudy start to the day in the mountainous areas and the north-east, conditions will turn mostly sunny across much of the country in the afternoon. By the end of the day, maximum temperatures will range between 4°C and 10°C – around 4°C in Sofia and between 5°C and 7°C along the Black Sea coast. However, strong winds will make it feel significantly colder than the actual air temperature.

Overnight, winds will temporarily ease, but very windy conditions are expected to return tomorrow.

A nationwide warning for hazardous wind gusts of up to about 90 km/h has been issued.

Tomorrow’s minimum temperatures will range from -4°C to 1°C – around -4°C in Sofia, and between 0°C and 5°C along the coast. Daytime highs will reach between 5°C and 10°C, with Sofia seeing around 6°C. Cloud cover will be variable, becoming more pronounced later in the day, though precipitation remains unlikely.

Along the Black Sea coast, it will be mostly sunny but very windy, with maximum temperatures between 8°C and 11°C.

In the mountains, a strong to gale-force north-westerly wind will continue to blow at times. Conditions will be sunny, but colder still.

On Wednesday, the final day of the year, sunshine will dominate, although in many parts of the country temperatures will remain below freezing even during the day.

During New Year’s Eve night, isolated light snowfall cannot be ruled out, mainly in mountainous regions. Around midnight, temperatures will range from -9°C in parts of western Bulgaria to around -1°C in the eastern areas.

A gradual warming trend is expected in the first days of the new year. Sunny conditions will prevail, with only a slight chance of light precipitation.

