No Child Fatalities in Road Accidents in Sofia in 2024 and 2025

There has not been a single child killed in a road accident in Sofia in either 2024 or 2025, Inspector Ivo Bikov from the Traffic Police at the Sofia Directorate of Internal Affairs announced at a briefing on January 20.

The increased police presence around schools and kindergartens is delivering results. The aim is clear – greater safety for children and fewer road accidents.

The Ministry of Interior reports that prevention is proving more effective than fines, although penalties are still being imposed. In the past week alone, 68 pedestrians were caught crossing illegally, and 17 drivers were fined for failing to give way to pedestrians.

Patrols are deployed at the highest-risk locations in the capital, where traffic violations most frequently occur. Traffic Police teams are working jointly with officers from the Security Police across Sofia’s nine district police departments.