No Toll for Travellers from Romania to Bulgaria via Giurgiu–Ruse Danube Bridge This Saturday

Motorists travelling from Romania to Bulgaria via the Danube Bridge (Giurgiu–Ruse) will not pay the bridge toll this Saturday, according to Romania’s National Company for Road Infrastructure Management.

The decision is described as a gesture marking the anniversary of the bridge, which was inaugurated on 20 June, 72 years ago. The structure, also known as the “Bridge of Friendship,” allows both road and rail crossing.

Normally, a toll is charged for crossing the bridge, including for passenger cars. On the Bulgarian side it amounts to €2, while on the Romanian side it is 15 lei (approximately €2.86).

The first Bulgarian bridge over the Danube near Ruse was built in a record time of 2 years and 3 months and forms part of European transport corridor No. 9.

Source: BTA