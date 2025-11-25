"Not One More": Protest over Violence against Women Took Place Outside Sofia's Palace of Justice

One in every three women worldwide has experienced violence, according to UN figures.

Over the past 12 months, 316 million women have been subjected to physical or sexual abuse by a partner.

On the International Day for the Elimination of Violence Against Women, a protest under the banner “Not One More” took place outside the Palace of Justice in Sofia.

Participants aimed to show solidarity with all girls and women who have suffered or become victims of violence.

“We Carry Our Scars, but Life Can Be Different”: One in Three Women Is a Victim of Violence

Protesters demanded that the Domestic Violence Protection Act safeguards every victim, regardless of the length of the relationship, race, ethnicity, age, disability, religion, nationality, sexual orientation, economic status, or other factors.

They also called for an immediate end to institutional violence against trans women and LGBTQ+ people, and for crisis and counselling centres for victims of violence to be established in every region of the country.

Participants insisted that specific plans be published promptly, detailing the locations, number, capacity, and funding for these services.

Today, dozens of statues and monuments of female figures across Sofia were marked with red ribbons bearing the words “Not One More”, as part of the initiatives for the International Day for the Elimination of Violence Against Women and Girls.