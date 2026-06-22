Oleg Nevzorov on the "Baba Alino" Scandal: I Don't Feel Guilty

Following the completion of his questioning, Oleg Nevzorov said that he does not consider himself guilty and expects an objective assessment from the investigating authorities.

“I do not feel guilty. I hope for fairness from the law enforcement authorities.”

He also said that all documents required in connection with the case had been provided to investigators and are currently being reviewed.

“All the necessary documents have been submitted. The verification process is now under way. Once it has been completed, I will provide information to all of you.”

Nevzorov further stated that he is not concerned about the possibility of being arrested, as he maintains that he has done nothing wrong.

He also rejected claims that he enjoys political backing or protection.