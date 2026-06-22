Oleg Nevzorov Was Interviewed As a Witness In Connection with the Illegal Construction in Baba Alino

Oleg Nevzorov was identified by Ministry of Interior officials immediately upon his entry into the country on June 16, 2026, and the Varna District Prosecutor’s Office was notified immediately, BNT has learned.

He was questioned by law enforcement authorities and made available for questioning by prosecutors. Until he was handed over to the prosecution service, he remained under constant observation by the Interior Ministry.

Earlier, Oleg Nevzorov appeared at a meeting with property owners in the complex linked to the illegal construction case near Varna.

BNT has also learned that, at this stage, Nevzorov has been questioned as a witness by the Varna District Prosecutor’s Office in connection with the pre-trial proceedings concerning alleged illegal construction in the Baba Alino area.

No detention order has been issued against Nevzorov by the Prosecutor's Office. Under Bulgarian law, the prosecution is the only authority empowered to order such a measure.

Earlier today, it emerged that a meeting had taken place between the founder of KYB Corporation, members of the company’s team and numerous property owners in the complex. The information was announced by Forest Club on its Facebook page.





