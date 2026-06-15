Ombudsman Calls for Increase in Child Disability Benefits and End to Deductions for Personal Assistance

Ombudsman Velislava Delcheva has issued a recommendation calling for an increase in the monthly allowances provided for raising children with permanent disabilities, as well as legislative amendments to end deductions from financial support when the “personal assistance” service is used.

The letter was addressed to National Assembly Chair Michaela Dotsova, Budget and Finance Committee Chair Konstantin Prodanov, and Labour, Demographic and Social Policy Committee Chair Venko Sabrutev, the Ombudsman’s Office announced.

Delcheva added that many parents and organisations representing children with disabilities have reported that the level of support has not been updated for a third consecutive year, despite rising costs for therapies, rehabilitation, medication, medical examinations, transport and assistive devices.

“These funds are not a privilege, but vital support for thousands of families who make enormous efforts every day to provide decent living conditions and opportunities for development for their children,” the Ombudsman emphasised.

According to Delcheva, it is necessary to introduce a mechanism for the automatic annual indexation of benefits, taking into account inflation, the minimum wage and other social indicators.

According to figures cited in the recommendation, such a change would affect 8,154 children with the most severe disabilities. It would guarantee the preservation of the full monthly allowance of BGN 1,180 for the child’s needs, while simultaneously ensuring the provision of personal assistance as a separate form of state support.

In her recommendation, the Ombudsman also draws particular attention to the issue of personal assistance for children with the most severe disabilities. Under the current rules, when the “personal assistance” service is used, up to BGN 380 from the monthly allowance for a child assessed with 90 per cent or more disability is redirected to cover the personal assistant’s wages. As a result, part of the total monthly support of BGN 1,180—intended for therapies, rehabilitation, medication, consumables and the child’s daily needs—is instead used to finance the service.

Speaking a few days ago, Health Minister Katya Ivkova stated that, under the specialised care project for children with disabilities, 19 out of 25 planned facilities will not be able to be completed.