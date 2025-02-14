НОВИНИ
On Valentine's Day: free theatre tickets for a kiss

деня влюбените безплатни билети театър целувка
Снимка: BTA
14.02.2025
On February 14, love is in the air and Sofia celebrates Valentine's Day.

Couples in love won free tickets for performances at the Bulgarian Army Theatre in exchange for a kiss. The promotion is valid only today, but the tickets allow you to enjoy shows over the next three months.

There are romatic events also at "Sveta Nedelya" Square, where tea is being served to people in love. The event enchants with delicious treats, refreshing drinks, and music that creates an unforgettable atmosphere. We can soak in the festive spirit until February 16th.

