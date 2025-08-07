One Day Before the Deadline: Traders Rush to Update Price Tags in Both Lev and Euro

A day ahead of the official deadline for all goods in Bulgaria to be labelled in both lev and euro, traders across the country are rushing to update their price tags.

The prices of most fruits and vegetables at markets in major cities have already been recalculated and displayed in both currencies. However, the dual pricing system continues to confuse many consumers.

Milena Mincheva, producer and trader, explained: “We still have around three or four labels left—these are for goods that were recently repriced but haven’t been relabelled yet. Our cash register software is already updated, but I suspect there are businesses that still haven’t made the switch. It’s physically impossible to cover all companies in such a short time. It would be helpful if the deadline were extended, as not everyone is used to the new system yet. Some shops have a large variety of products. This takes time.”

According to Kuncho Kunchev, the manager of "Municipal Markets" in Ruse, the traders are already ready for the change.