One Dead and One Seriously Injured in a Multi-Vehicle Crash Between Karnobat and Aytos

One person has died and another seriously injured in a collision involving three cars on the Karnobat–Aytos road. Traffic on the affected stretch has been completely halted following the serious accident, Burgas police said on October 19.

The crash occurred shortly before 6 pm this evening. The driver of one of the cars died at the scene; his identity has yet to be established. A 67-year-old man who was driving the second car was also seriously injured. He was taken to a hospital in Burgas.

The third car was driven by a 55-year-old Turkish national. Tests for alcohol and drugs returned negative results.

Photos: Burgas Regional Directorate of the Ministry of the Interior

The Karnobat–Aytos road is closed to traffic. Vehicles are being diverted via the junction for the village of Sokolovo and on to the junction for the village of Klikach. The circumstances surrounding the crash are being investigated.