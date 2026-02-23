БНТ БНТ НОВИНИ БНТ Спорт БНТ На живо бнт деца
One Dead and Two Injured After Crash on Maritsa Motorway

Снимка: Pixabay

A man died and two others were injured in a crash on the Maritsa motorway on February 23. The report of the accident on the 33rd kilometer of the motorway was filed at 17.30 in the afternoon, said the Traffic Police Sector of the Regional Directorate of the Ministry of Interior in Haskovo (Southern Bulgaria).

Eyewitnesses cited by investigators reported that a car travelling towards Sofia suffered a tyre blowout, spun on the road, and collided with a safety barrier.

According to preliminary information, the two seriously injured were taken to hospital.

