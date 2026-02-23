БНТ БНТ НОВИНИ БНТ Спорт БНТ На живо бнт деца
ENG
 
3
ENG
Начало Новини Свят Спорт бнт деца Времето България и еврото Бизнес БНТ Проверено След новините Чуй новините Подкаст Моите въпроси за €
У нас По света Регионални Политика Криминално Общество Сигурност и правосъдие
начало Новини Свят Спорт бнт деца Времето България и еврото Бизнес БНТ Проверено След новините У нас По света Регионални Политика Криминално Общество Сигурност и правосъдие Чуй новините Подкаст

ИЗВЕСТИЯ

Моите новини
Служебният финансов министър ще внесе до дни в НС...
Чете се за: 03:25 мин.
Директорът на Столичния автотранспорт: Кметът е подведен...
Чете се за: 06:35 мин.
"Тренд": Всеки трети ще гласува за Радев, пет...
Чете се за: 01:47 мин.

ЗАПАЗЕНИ

Is It Possible to Involve International Experts in the Investigation of the 'Petrohan' Case?

bnt avatar logo от БНТ
A+ A-
Чете се за: 04:27 мин.
EN
Запази
случаят bdquoпетроханldquo политически престрелки около действията мвр

BNT team sent an official inquiry to the European Police Office (Europol) asking under what circumstances they can take part in an investigation conducted in Bulgaria. The agency responded that it does not provide information on national cases, as these fall within the remit of the national authorities leading investigative activities.

“Europol’s mandate is to assist EU member states in combating and preventing serious and organised crime affecting two or more member states, terrorism, and forms of crime that harm the interests of the EU.”

It added that the headquarters has a network of more than 300 liaison officers from EU member states, third countries and international organisations, including representatives of Bulgaria.

“Europol works in close cooperation with the Bulgarian authorities on investigations within its mandate, upon their request.”

The service's operational work is focused mainly on actions related to drug trafficking, human trafficking, money laundering and terrorism. External involvement may occur in international investigations into cross-border organised crime, when joint investigative teams from two or more countries can be formed. This allows for real-time exchange of information and evidence, as well as coordinated operations across participating states. The agency can also provide support through data analysis, technical expertise and coordination.

Europol has previously deployed staff to Bulgaria to assist with major cases, such as the deaths of 18 migrants near Lokorsko.

According to former Minister of Interior, Emanuil Yordanov, it would be difficult for foreign agencies to become involved in the investigation of the “Petrohan” case, despite calls from relatives of the deceased.

“I am not aware of any provision in our legislation that allows officials from other countries to intervene in such cases,” Yordanov said. “Expert assistance from abroad could be sought privately, and any information gathered could be introduced into the criminal process in a way consistent with our Criminal Procedure Code.”

He added that attempts by relatives to conduct a parallel investigation would be unlikely to yield results.

“Whoever is engaged would not have access to the crime scene, as everything has already been removed. Many processes have been completed. We have sufficiently capable specialists. We have sufficiently capable specialists of our own. We should not develop a sense of inferiority in this regard. What is needed is better organisation and no inclination to present a single version as the definitive truth.”

So far, the prosecution’s leading hypothesis is that three people died by suicide at the Petrohan mountain lodge, while two murders followed by a suicide occurred in Kalushev’s camper van. The motive behind the tragedy remains still remains a mystery.

Последвайте ни

ТОП 24

"Тренд": Всеки трети ще гласува за Радев, пет партии влизат в парламента, още две са с реален шанс
1
"Тренд": Всеки трети ще гласува за Радев, пет партии...
Мексико ликвидира най-издирвания си наркобарон
2
Мексико ликвидира най-издирвания си наркобарон
Гръдна аневризма е причина за смъртта на 16-годишния младеж, загинал на плувен турнир в Бургас
3
Гръдна аневризма е причина за смъртта на 16-годишния младеж,...
Директорът на Столичния автотранспорт: Кметът е подведен - нямам основание да подавам оставка, тъй като спазвам законите
4
Директорът на Столичния автотранспорт: Кметът е подведен - нямам...
Министър Дечев: По никакъв начин няма да се меся в разследването на случаите "Петрохан" и "Околчица"
5
Министър Дечев: По никакъв начин няма да се меся в разследването на...
Министър Околийски възстановява д-р Благомир Здравков начело на детската болница
6
Министър Околийски възстановява д-р Благомир Здравков начело на...

Най-четени

Българите на Зимните олимпийски игри в Милано/Кортина 2026
1
Българите на Зимните олимпийски игри в Милано/Кортина 2026
Вижте програмата на БНТ 1 и БНТ 3 за Игрите в Милано/Кортина 2026
2
Вижте програмата на БНТ 1 и БНТ 3 за Игрите в Милано/Кортина 2026
Асен Василев за случая "Петрохан": Ако е имало някакъв чадър, той е от ДАНС, прокуратурата и МВР
3
Асен Василев за случая "Петрохан": Ако е имало някакъв...
16-годишно дете почина по време на плувен турнир в Бургас (СНИМКИ)
4
16-годишно дете почина по време на плувен турнир в Бургас (СНИМКИ)
Затвориха автомагистрала “Тракия” от Бургас към София
5
Затвориха автомагистрала “Тракия” от Бургас към София
Заради липса на документи не допуснаха "дете-чудо" в борбата да участва в държавното първенство
6
Заради липса на документи не допуснаха "дете-чудо" в...

More from: Bulgaria

Caretaker Cabinet Has Proposed to the President that the Chief Secretary of the Ministry of Interior Be Dismissed
Caretaker Cabinet Has Proposed to the President that the Chief Secretary of the Ministry of Interior Be Dismissed
Caretaker Government Withdraws Proposal to Parliament for Election of Chair of SANS Caretaker Government Withdraws Proposal to Parliament for Election of Chair of SANS
Чете се за: 00:35 мин.
Caretaker Government Replaces All 28 District Governors Caretaker Government Replaces All 28 District Governors
Чете се за: 10:45 мин.
The Caretaker Minister of Interior Requested the Resignation of the Secretary General of the Ministry of Interior, Miroslav Rashkov The Caretaker Minister of Interior Requested the Resignation of the Secretary General of the Ministry of Interior, Miroslav Rashkov
Чете се за: 03:22 мин.
Caretaker Interior Minister Dechev: I Will Not Interfere in the “Petrohan” and “Okolchitsa” Investigations Caretaker Interior Minister Dechev: I Will Not Interfere in the “Petrohan” and “Okolchitsa” Investigations
Чете се за: 02:15 мин.
Caretaker Social Minister Ademov: Welfare System Will Not Be Used for Electioneering Under Any Circumstances Caretaker Social Minister Ademov: Welfare System Will Not Be Used for Electioneering Under Any Circumstances
Чете се за: 03:30 мин.

Водещи новини

Възможно ли е международни експерти да се включат в разследването на случая "Петрохан"?
Възможно ли е международни експерти да се включат в разследването...
Чете се за: 05:05 мин.
У нас
Правителството оттегля предложението до НС за избор на председател на ДАНС Правителството оттегля предложението до НС за избор на председател на ДАНС
Чете се за: 00:45 мин.
У нас
Дебатите за Съвета за мир на Тръмп продължават – Николай Младенов вижда шанс за българска експертиза в Газа Дебатите за Съвета за мир на Тръмп продължават – Николай Младенов вижда шанс за българска експертиза в Газа
Чете се за: 01:27 мин.
По света
Колко ще струват предсрочните избори? Колко ще струват предсрочните избори?
Чете се за: 04:07 мин.
У нас
Кабинетът предложи на президента да освободи главния секретар на МВР
Чете се за: 03:37 мин.
Сигурност и правосъдие
Все още не е обсъждан въпросът с великденските добавки за...
Чете се за: 01:42 мин.
У нас
Специално пред БНТ: Историята на бесарабски българин, пленен от...
Чете се за: 06:52 мин.
По света
Правителството назначи 28 нови областни управители
Чете се за: 09:37 мин.
У нас
Product image
Новини Чуй новините Спорт На живо Аудио: На живо
Абонирай ме за най-важните новини?
ДА НЕ