Is It Possible to Involve International Experts in the Investigation of the 'Petrohan' Case?

BNT team sent an official inquiry to the European Police Office (Europol) asking under what circumstances they can take part in an investigation conducted in Bulgaria. The agency responded that it does not provide information on national cases, as these fall within the remit of the national authorities leading investigative activities.

“Europol’s mandate is to assist EU member states in combating and preventing serious and organised crime affecting two or more member states, terrorism, and forms of crime that harm the interests of the EU.”

It added that the headquarters has a network of more than 300 liaison officers from EU member states, third countries and international organisations, including representatives of Bulgaria.

“Europol works in close cooperation with the Bulgarian authorities on investigations within its mandate, upon their request.”

The service's operational work is focused mainly on actions related to drug trafficking, human trafficking, money laundering and terrorism. External involvement may occur in international investigations into cross-border organised crime, when joint investigative teams from two or more countries can be formed. This allows for real-time exchange of information and evidence, as well as coordinated operations across participating states. The agency can also provide support through data analysis, technical expertise and coordination.

Europol has previously deployed staff to Bulgaria to assist with major cases, such as the deaths of 18 migrants near Lokorsko.

According to former Minister of Interior, Emanuil Yordanov, it would be difficult for foreign agencies to become involved in the investigation of the “Petrohan” case, despite calls from relatives of the deceased.

“I am not aware of any provision in our legislation that allows officials from other countries to intervene in such cases,” Yordanov said. “Expert assistance from abroad could be sought privately, and any information gathered could be introduced into the criminal process in a way consistent with our Criminal Procedure Code.”

He added that attempts by relatives to conduct a parallel investigation would be unlikely to yield results.

“Whoever is engaged would not have access to the crime scene, as everything has already been removed. Many processes have been completed. We have sufficiently capable specialists. We have sufficiently capable specialists of our own. We should not develop a sense of inferiority in this regard. What is needed is better organisation and no inclination to present a single version as the definitive truth.”

So far, the prosecution’s leading hypothesis is that three people died by suicide at the Petrohan mountain lodge, while two murders followed by a suicide occurred in Kalushev’s camper van. The motive behind the tragedy remains still remains a mystery.