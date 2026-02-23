Caretaker Interior Minister Dechev: I Will Not Interfere in the “Petrohan” and “Okolchitsa” Investigations

“I will not interfere in any way, nor have I interfered in the investigations into the ‘Petrohan’ and ‘Okolchitsa’ cases,” caretaker Minister of Interior, Emil Dechev, told the team from the National Police Directorate working on the investigations, the Ministry of Interior’s press office said on February 23.

“I have not interfered in any way, and I will not interfere in which evidence you consider credible, which lines of inquiry you pursue or dismiss. I expect you to carry out a full, thorough and objective investigation into both pre-trial proceedings and to establish the objective truth. Only in this way can we bring reassurance to society. Continue your work,” the minister said.

He stressed that reports suggesting he intended to dismiss the investigative team were untrue.

“Once again, I state that the information circulated since Friday about intentions to dismiss the investigative team, open disciplinary proceedings, or transfer officers to other posts or directorates does not correspond to the truth,” Dechev said.

He assured officers that they would have the full support of the Interior Ministry’s leadership and expressed readiness to provide assistance should any need arise in the course of their work—whether technical, logistical or expert support, including from abroad.

Police and Prosecutors Release More Details in the 'Petrohan' Case Involving Deaths of Six People in Suspected Murder-Suicides