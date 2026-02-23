БНТ БНТ НОВИНИ БНТ Спорт БНТ На живо бнт деца
ENG
 
3
ENG
Начало Новини Свят Спорт бнт деца Времето България и еврото Бизнес БНТ Проверено След новините Чуй новините Подкаст Моите въпроси за €
У нас По света Регионални Политика Криминално Общество Сигурност и правосъдие
начало Новини Свят Спорт бнт деца Времето България и еврото Бизнес БНТ Проверено След новините У нас По света Регионални Политика Криминално Общество Сигурност и правосъдие Чуй новините Подкаст

ИЗВЕСТИЯ

Моите новини
Служебният финансов министър ще внесе до дни в НС...
Чете се за: 03:25 мин.
Директорът на Столичния автотранспорт: Кметът е подведен...
Чете се за: 06:35 мин.
"Тренд": Всеки трети ще гласува за Радев, пет...
Чете се за: 01:47 мин.

ЗАПАЗЕНИ

Caretaker Interior Minister Dechev: I Will Not Interfere in the “Petrohan” and “Okolchitsa” Investigations

bnt avatar logo от БНТ
A+ A-
Чете се за: 02:15 мин.
EN
Запази
служебният министър мвр емил дечев беше освободен съдия съдийската колегия всс

“I will not interfere in any way, nor have I interfered in the investigations into the ‘Petrohan’ and ‘Okolchitsa’ cases,” caretaker Minister of Interior, Emil Dechev, told the team from the National Police Directorate working on the investigations, the Ministry of Interior’s press office said on February 23.

“I have not interfered in any way, and I will not interfere in which evidence you consider credible, which lines of inquiry you pursue or dismiss. I expect you to carry out a full, thorough and objective investigation into both pre-trial proceedings and to establish the objective truth. Only in this way can we bring reassurance to society. Continue your work,” the minister said.

He stressed that reports suggesting he intended to dismiss the investigative team were untrue.

“Once again, I state that the information circulated since Friday about intentions to dismiss the investigative team, open disciplinary proceedings, or transfer officers to other posts or directorates does not correspond to the truth,” Dechev said.

He assured officers that they would have the full support of the Interior Ministry’s leadership and expressed readiness to provide assistance should any need arise in the course of their work—whether technical, logistical or expert support, including from abroad.

Police and Prosecutors Release More Details in the 'Petrohan' Case Involving Deaths of Six People in Suspected Murder-Suicides

Последвайте ни

ТОП 24

"Тренд": Всеки трети ще гласува за Радев, пет партии влизат в парламента, още две са с реален шанс
1
"Тренд": Всеки трети ще гласува за Радев, пет партии...
Мъж загина, а други двама са ранени при катастрофа на АМ "Марица"
2
Мъж загина, а други двама са ранени при катастрофа на АМ...
Гледайте пряко от "Арена ди Верона" церемонията по закриване на Зимните олимпийски игри по БНТ
3
Гледайте пряко от "Арена ди Верона" церемонията по...
Мексико ликвидира най-издирвания си наркобарон
4
Мексико ликвидира най-издирвания си наркобарон
Гръдна аневризма е причина за смъртта на 16-годишния младеж, загинал на плувен турнир в Бургас
5
Гръдна аневризма е причина за смъртта на 16-годишния младеж,...
От специалните ни пратеници в Киев: След трите срещи САЩ – Украйна – Русия мирът не изглежда по-близо
6
От специалните ни пратеници в Киев: След трите срещи САЩ –...

Най-четени

Българите на Зимните олимпийски игри в Милано/Кортина 2026
1
Българите на Зимните олимпийски игри в Милано/Кортина 2026
Вижте програмата на БНТ 1 и БНТ 3 за Игрите в Милано/Кортина 2026
2
Вижте програмата на БНТ 1 и БНТ 3 за Игрите в Милано/Кортина 2026
Асен Василев за случая "Петрохан": Ако е имало някакъв чадър, той е от ДАНС, прокуратурата и МВР
3
Асен Василев за случая "Петрохан": Ако е имало някакъв...
16-годишно дете почина по време на плувен турнир в Бургас (СНИМКИ)
4
16-годишно дете почина по време на плувен турнир в Бургас (СНИМКИ)
Затвориха автомагистрала “Тракия” от Бургас към София
5
Затвориха автомагистрала “Тракия” от Бургас към София
Заради липса на документи не допуснаха "дете-чудо" в борбата да участва в държавното първенство
6
Заради липса на документи не допуснаха "дете-чудо" в...

More from: Bulgaria

Caretaker Social Minister Ademov: Welfare System Will Not Be Used for Electioneering Under Any Circumstances
Caretaker Social Minister Ademov: Welfare System Will Not Be Used for Electioneering Under Any Circumstances
Man Detained at Bulgaria's Border with Romania over €12,000 Phone Scam Man Detained at Bulgaria's Border with Romania over €12,000 Phone Scam
Чете се за: 01:20 мин.
One Dead and Two Injured After Crash on Maritsa Motorway One Dead and Two Injured After Crash on Maritsa Motorway
Чете се за: 00:50 мин.
Eighty Babies Born in 2025 with Support from Municipal IVF Programme in Varna Eighty Babies Born in 2025 with Support from Municipal IVF Programme in Varna
Чете се за: 02:00 мин.
Poll: One in Three Will Vote for Radev-backed Political Formation, Five Parties Certain to Enter Next Parliament, Two Hover near Threshold Poll: One in Three Will Vote for Radev-backed Political Formation, Five Parties Certain to Enter Next Parliament, Two Hover near Threshold
Чете се за: 02:35 мин.
After Snow and Heavy Rains: Situation Across the Country Returns to Normal After Snow and Heavy Rains: Situation Across the Country Returns to Normal
Чете се за: 02:10 мин.

Водещи новини

МС отпуска 65 млн. евро за организацията на изборите
МС отпуска 65 млн. евро за организацията на изборите
Чете се за: 01:07 мин.
У нас
Служебният финансов министър ще внесе до дни в НС удължителното действие на Бюджет 2025 Служебният финансов министър ще внесе до дни в НС удължителното действие на Бюджет 2025
Чете се за: 03:25 мин.
У нас
Все още не е обсъждан въпросът с великденските добавки за пенсионерите, каза Хасан Адемов Все още не е обсъждан въпросът с великденските добавки за пенсионерите, каза Хасан Адемов
Чете се за: 01:40 мин.
У нас
Специално пред БНТ: Историята на бесарабски българин, пленен от руската армия и освободен Специално пред БНТ: Историята на бесарабски българин, пленен от руската армия и освободен
Чете се за: 06:52 мин.
По света
ЦИК ще пита ЕК за забраната на Цицелков да наблюдава избори
Чете се за: 01:45 мин.
У нас
Няма пробойни по корпуса на потъналия риболовен кораб край Созопол
Чете се за: 01:15 мин.
У нас
Министър Дечев: По никакъв начин няма да се меся в разследването на...
Чете се за: 01:37 мин.
У нас
Атанас Запрянов: Затварянето на летище „Васил Левски“ е...
Чете се за: 02:30 мин.
У нас
Product image
Новини Чуй новините Спорт На живо Аудио: На живо
Абонирай ме за най-важните новини?
ДА НЕ