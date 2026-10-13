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Нова атака с дронове срещу кораби в Черно море близо до бреговете на България *** Премиерът призова ЕК и НАТО за общи усилия за спиране на атаките срещу търговски кораби *** Румен Радев се срещна с руския посланик Елеонора Митрофанова в Министерския съвет

One Dead and Two Injured After Serious Accident on Trakia Motorway (PHOTOS)

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Чете се за: 01:52 мин.
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An employee of state-owned motorway construction company 'Avtomagistrali' lost his life while securing the scene of another accident

Снимка: Facebook/car accidents in Sofia

One person has been killed and two others taken to hospital following a crash involving three cars at the 27th kilometre of the Trakia motorway towards Sofia, the Sofia Regional Directorate of the Interior Ministry has reported.

The accident involved three passenger cars.

“An accident occurred near Vakarel, on the motorway towards Sofia. Initial information suggests it was caused by aquaplaning.

“Shortly afterwards, road maintenance workers who were securing the scene of the first accident were struck by another car, which also aquaplaned in the same stretch.

“One of the employees of the state-owned company 'Avtomagistrali' (responsible for the construction, maintenance and operation of the country’s national motorways) was killed. He was there to secure the road and protect other road users,” Diana Rusinova of the European Centre for Transport Policies wrote on Facebook.

Photos: Accidents in Sofia/Facebook

The Road Infrastructure Agency said traffic was being regulated by Traffic Police.

Meanwhile, traffic at kilometre 49 of the Trakia motorway towards Burgas is temporarily restricted to the active lane due to a road accident. The overtaking lane is closed.

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