One of the Two People Injured in Serious Crash on Burgas–Malko Tarnovo Road Has Died

One of the two people injured in the serious crash on the Burgas–Malko Tarnovo road has died.

The victim, a 51-year-old man from the village of Krushevets, died despite doctors' efforts to save his life. According to initial information, he had suffered severe multiple injuries.

The other driver, a 65-year-old man from Burgas, who is believed to have caused the head-on collision, has been admitted to the intensive care unit at Burgas Hospital. He has also sustained multiple traumatic injuries and remains in a life-threatening condition.