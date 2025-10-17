БНТ БНТ НОВИНИ БНТ Спорт БНТ На живо бнт деца
ENG
 
3
ENG
Начало Новини Свят Спорт бнт деца Времето България и еврото Бизнес БНТ Проверено След новините Чуй новините Подкаст Моите въпроси за €
У нас По света Регионални Политика Криминално Общество Сигурност и правосъдие
начало Новини Свят Спорт бнт деца Времето България и еврото Бизнес БНТ Проверено След новините У нас По света Регионални Политика Криминално Общество Сигурност и правосъдие Чуй новините Подкаст

ИЗВЕСТИЯ

Моите новини
Шефът на полицията в Пазарджик е отстранен
Чете се за: 00:45 мин.
Премиерът Желязков: Не е време за избори
Чете се за: 03:02 мин.
Без кворум: Ден трети
Чете се за: 01:17 мин.

ЗАПАЗЕНИ

Opposition Accuses Ruling Parties of Destabilising the Country Again

bnt avatar logo от БНТ
A+ A-
Чете се за: 03:32 мин.
EN
Запази

For third day, no quorum in Parliament

опозицията отново обвини управляващите дестабилизират държавата

For the third consecutive day, the Bulgarian Parliament has been unable to start work due to a lack of quorum. This morning, MPs once again failed to register enough members to begin the sitting. The opposition accused the ruling parties of destabilising the country while negotiating the distribution of power, while GERB members convened at the party headquarters.

Natalia Kiselova, Speaker of Parliament:

“52 MPs are registered. There is no quorum. The next regular sitting will be held on 22 October at 9:00 a.m.”


Nikolay Denkov (We Continue the Change):

“It is clear that negotiations continue on how to distribute positions and portfolios. Once they reach an agreement, they will announce the plan for the coming months. Stability will not exist under this system. The mafia is trying to secure as much political representation in Bulgaria as possible. This has been going on for years, and until it stops, we will still be wondering in nine months whether there will be a new government or not.”

Bozhidar Bozhanov (Democratic Bulgaria):

“The opposition is always ready for elections. The question is for the ruling parties—they decide whether the country will go to elections or not, and whether they can agree on dividing the spoils. Peevski continues to exercise illegitimate power.”
Kostadin Kostadinov (Revival):

“The government is broken, the Council of Ministers is broken, Parliament is broken. Even if patched together somehow… This is not normal. I believe the best solution for Bulgaria is new elections.”

Delyan Peevski (MRF):

“There will be no elections. I have said this a long time ago. One thing I can say – tell Uncle Rumen (Referring to President Rumen Radev) to return the catering and the champagne; the party is cancelled.”

Ceyhan Ibramov (MRF):

“You see the ruling parties are not registering. We are here.”


Violeta Komitova (MECh - Morality, Unity, Honour):

“This is… very sad. Just a few weeks ago there was a vote of no confidence, and the Prime Minister boasted about how stable the government is. This is a clear sign that we are constantly being lied to about its stability—two weeks later, both the government and Parliament are falling apart.”

Последвайте ни

ТОП 24

Мицкоски: Няма да направим конституционни промени, докато нямаме гаранции от ЕС и от източния ни съсед
1
Мицкоски: Няма да направим конституционни промени, докато нямаме...
Трима души са загинали при силна експлозия в Букурещ
2
Трима души са загинали при силна експлозия в Букурещ
Виктория Бояджиева е новата водеща на "По света и у нас" по БНТ
3
Виктория Бояджиева е новата водеща на "По света и у нас"...
Зеленски: Путин бърза да поднови преговорите, щом чу за ракетите "Томахоук"
4
Зеленски: Путин бърза да поднови преговорите, щом чу за ракетите...
Белият дом: Тръмп и Путин ще се срещнат в Будапеща
5
Белият дом: Тръмп и Путин ще се срещнат в Будапеща
Шефът на полицията в Пазарджик е отстранен
6
Шефът на полицията в Пазарджик е отстранен

Най-четени

Катастрофата с АТВ в Слънчев бряг: Обвиняемият Никола Бургазлиев поиска разследването да започне отначало
1
Катастрофата с АТВ в Слънчев бряг: Обвиняемият Никола Бургазлиев...
Тежка загуба за България в дебюта на новия селекционер Александър Димитров
2
Тежка загуба за България в дебюта на новия селекционер Александър...
Делян Пеевски: Подкрепям думите на Борисов - настъпи преломен момент за управлението
3
Делян Пеевски: Подкрепям думите на Борисов - настъпи преломен...
Линейките на Спешна помощ отказват да обслужват селата в Карловско
4
Линейките на Спешна помощ отказват да обслужват селата в Карловско
Испания надигра България и постигна нова разгромна победа
5
Испания надигра България и постигна нова разгромна победа
Александър Александров: Националният отбор е отражение на клубния футбол, прекалено много чужденци играят
6
Александър Александров: Националният отбор е отражение на клубния...

More from: Politics

Minister of Transport Grozdan Karadzhov: We Need to Build New Transport Corridors Between Bulgaria, Turkey and Romania
Minister of Transport Grozdan Karadzhov: We Need to Build New Transport Corridors Between Bulgaria, Turkey and Romania
Borissov Did Not Request My Resignation, Says Minister of Interior Daniel Mitov Borissov Did Not Request My Resignation, Says Minister of Interior Daniel Mitov
Чете се за: 02:20 мин.
PM Zhelyazkov: It Is Not the Right Time for Elections PM Zhelyazkov: It Is Not the Right Time for Elections
Чете се за: 04:30 мин.
Chief of Police in Pazardzhik Dismissed; Investigation Launched Chief of Police in Pazardzhik Dismissed; Investigation Launched
Чете се за: 02:00 мин.
For Third Consecutive Day, Bulgaria’s Parliament Failed to Proceed with Its Sitting because of Lack of Quorum For Third Consecutive Day, Bulgaria’s Parliament Failed to Proceed with Its Sitting because of Lack of Quorum
Чете се за: 02:27 мин.
€1.5 Billion Will Be Invested in the Modernisation of the Sofia–Gyueshevo Railway Route €1.5 Billion Will Be Invested in the Modernisation of the Sofia–Gyueshevo Railway Route
Чете се за: 03:27 мин.

Водещи новини

Четвъртият хеликоптер за спешна помощ по въздуха вече е в България
Четвъртият хеликоптер за спешна помощ по въздуха вече е в България
Чете се за: 02:00 мин.
У нас
Премиерът Желязков: Не е време за избори Премиерът Желязков: Не е време за избори
Чете се за: 03:02 мин.
У нас
Шефът на полицията в Пазарджик е отстранен Шефът на полицията в Пазарджик е отстранен
Чете се за: 00:45 мин.
У нас
Бащата на Сияна иска отвод на вещо лице по делото заради връзка със защитата Бащата на Сияна иска отвод на вещо лице по делото заради връзка със защитата
Чете се за: 04:17 мин.
У нас
Зеленски: Путин бърза да поднови преговорите, щом чу за ракетите...
Чете се за: 04:32 мин.
По света
Трима души са загинали при силна експлозия в Букурещ
Чете се за: 02:25 мин.
По света
На парно, ток или дърва: Колко ще ни струва отоплението тази зима?
Чете се за: 03:22 мин.
У нас
Виктория Бояджиева е новата водеща на "По света и у нас"...
Чете се за: 01:30 мин.
У нас
Product image
Новини Чуй новините Спорт На живо Аудио: На живо
Абонирай ме за най-важните новини?
ДА НЕ