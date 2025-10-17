Opposition Accuses Ruling Parties of Destabilising the Country Again

For the third consecutive day, the Bulgarian Parliament has been unable to start work due to a lack of quorum. This morning, MPs once again failed to register enough members to begin the sitting. The opposition accused the ruling parties of destabilising the country while negotiating the distribution of power, while GERB members convened at the party headquarters.

Natalia Kiselova, Speaker of Parliament:

“52 MPs are registered. There is no quorum. The next regular sitting will be held on 22 October at 9:00 a.m.”



Nikolay Denkov (We Continue the Change):

“It is clear that negotiations continue on how to distribute positions and portfolios. Once they reach an agreement, they will announce the plan for the coming months. Stability will not exist under this system. The mafia is trying to secure as much political representation in Bulgaria as possible. This has been going on for years, and until it stops, we will still be wondering in nine months whether there will be a new government or not.”

Bozhidar Bozhanov (Democratic Bulgaria):

“The opposition is always ready for elections. The question is for the ruling parties—they decide whether the country will go to elections or not, and whether they can agree on dividing the spoils. Peevski continues to exercise illegitimate power.”

Kostadin Kostadinov (Revival):

“The government is broken, the Council of Ministers is broken, Parliament is broken. Even if patched together somehow… This is not normal. I believe the best solution for Bulgaria is new elections.”

Delyan Peevski (MRF):

“There will be no elections. I have said this a long time ago. One thing I can say – tell Uncle Rumen (Referring to President Rumen Radev) to return the catering and the champagne; the party is cancelled.”

Ceyhan Ibramov (MRF):

“You see the ruling parties are not registering. We are here.”



Violeta Komitova (MECh - Morality, Unity, Honour):

“This is… very sad. Just a few weeks ago there was a vote of no confidence, and the Prime Minister boasted about how stable the government is. This is a clear sign that we are constantly being lied to about its stability—two weeks later, both the government and Parliament are falling apart.”