Orange and Yellow Weather Warnings Issued for Rain, Snow and Icy Conditions for Saturday

от БНТ
There will be icy conditions in many places

оранжев жълт код дъжд сняг поледици събота

After a bitterly cold morning, with below-freezing temperatures across the entire country – including along the Black Sea coast – today’s maximum temperatures will range from around 0°C in north-eastern Bulgaria to 7–8°C in places in the south. In Sofia, highs will be about 2°C, while along the coast temperatures will reach between 4°C and 8°C. During the afternoon it will be mostly sunny. Winds will ease, but cloud will begin to increase again, initially over the north-western regions.

Over the next 24 hours, rain and snow are expected in many parts of western Bulgaria, with a risk of icy conditions. By the end of the day, rainfall will spread across the entire country, with significant amounts in the far southern regions. Late in the afternoon, rain in north-eastern Bulgaria will turn to snow, and icy conditions are likely there and in the Sub-Balkan areas.

Tomorrow’s minimum temperatures will be between -3°C and 2°C, around -3°C in Sofia. Maximum temperatures will range from 3°C to 8°C, with about 3°C expected in the capital. A light to moderate south-westerly wind will blow, gradually turning north-westerly, and in eastern Bulgaria north-easterly, bringing an influx of colder air.

Black Sea coast

Cloudy conditions are expected, with periods of rain. A moderate, temporarily strong south-westerly wind will blow, easing by the evening. Maximum temperatures will be between 8°C and 12°C.

Mountains

It will be cloudy with snowfall, heavy at times in the mountain ranges of south-western Bulgaria. Strong to gale-force west to south-westerly winds are expected, turning west-north-westerly in the afternoon.

Outlook

On Sunday, precipitation will continue across most of the country. Snow cover will increase in northern Bulgaria and in the mountains. At the start of the new week, it will remain cloudy, with light and isolated snow showers. Temperatures will drop sharply, with Monday’s minimums between -10°C and -5°C, and maximums between -8°C and -3°C.

On Tuesday, daytime temperatures will be slightly higher, but the morning will be even colder. A gradual warming trend is expected to begin in the middle of the week.


Product image
