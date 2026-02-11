Outgoing Cabinet Adopts Key Decisions in Security and Defence Sector

The outgoing government has adopted three decisions related to defence and security at its latest meeting, alongside approving additional funding for several ministries.

In total, the outgoing cabinet passed 30 decisions, several of which are directly aimed at strengthening the country’s defence capabilities.

One measure approves the agreement under which Bulgaria will acquire seven minehunters from the Netherlands and Belgium, as well as an additional memorandum between the defence ministries of the two NATO member states and Bulgaria. The vessels are being donated, with Bulgaria covering only the costs of inspection, maintenance, modernisation and transportation from the two countries.

In a separate decision, the outgoing Zhelyazkov cabinet will submit to Parliament a draft agreement for the purchase of mobile coastal missile systems from the United States. The value of the deal and the number of systems involved have not been disclosed, as the information is classified for reasons of national security. The package will include launch units, munitions, spare parts and the necessary training for Bulgarian personnel.

The Council of Ministers has also proposed reconsidering whether an environmental impact assessment (EIA) should be required for the planned modernisation of the naval base in Atiya.

In addition, the outgoing government approved funding allocations for the Council of Ministers, the Ministry of the Interior, the Ministry of Finance and the Ministry of Innovation and Growth.





