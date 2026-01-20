The opening of the “Rudozem–Xanthi” border checkpoint fulfils a 30-year-old dream for people on both sides of the border, said Deputy Prime Minister and outgoing Minister of Transport and Communications, Grozdan Karadzhov, who visited the checkpoint today, the press centre of the Ministry of Transport and Communications said on January 20.

Deputy Prime Minister Karadzhov and Foreign Minister Georg Georgiev met on site with the Greek Minister of Infrastructure and Transport, Christos Dimas.

“The Bulgarian side of the border connection is fully completed, including the supporting infrastructure, communication systems, and road links. The state is fully prepared for the checkpoint to operate,” Karadzhov emphasised.

He noted that this is the only crossing in the region providing a direct connection to Aegean Thrace.

“Until now, residents of Smolyan and the surrounding region had to travel over two hours to reach the nearest border checkpoint. Now it will take just 20–30 minutes to cross the border,” Karadzhov added.

Today, the Greek side officially opened the final road section from Dimario to the Bulgarian-Greek border. According to the Deputy Prime Minister, only a formal procedure remains—the notification between the two foreign ministries—after which all vehicles will be able to pass freely through the checkpoint.

The Rudozem–Xanthi crossing is a strategic project for connectivity between Bulgaria and Greece and forms part of a long-term vision for opening new transport corridors through the Rhodopes. The project aims to improve mobility, economic development, and quality of life in border regions.

The checkpoint is also included in the memorandum signed in early December in Brussels on enhanced cross-border cooperation between Bulgaria, Greece, and Romania, which establishes a framework for the development of strategic infrastructure between the three countries.