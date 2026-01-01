БНТ БНТ НОВИНИ БНТ Спорт БНТ На живо бнт деца
Outgoing PM Rosen Zhelyazkov Congratulated Cyprus on the Start the Start of EU Council Presidency

от БНТ
Снимка: BTA

The outgoing Prime Minister Rosen Zhelyazkov congratulated Cyprus on the start of its presidency of the Council of the European Union.

“I am confident that under your leadership Europe will continue to strengthen its autonomy, openness and resilience. I look forward to enhanced dialogue and sustained progress,” Mr Zhelyazkov wrote on the social media platform X on January 1.

Cyprus today assumes the rotating six-month presidency of the EU Council for the second time, pledging to support reforms aimed at strengthening European strategic autonomy under the motto “Open to the World”.

Cyprus first held the presidency of the Council of the EU in 2012, eight years after joining the bloc. Four years later, the country adopted the euro. Cyprus remains one of the few EU member states outside both NATO and the Schengen area.

