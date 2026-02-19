Outgoing PM Rosen Zhelyazkov Handed over Power to Andrey Gyurov's Caretaker Cabinet

Following the swearing-in of the Gyurov caretaker cabinet in Parliament, an official handover ceremony took place in the Granite Hall of the Council of Ministers on February 19.

Outgoing Prime Minister Rosen Zhelyazkov formally handed over the power to caretaker Prime Minister Andrey Gyurov and wished him success in office.

“This moment is not simply one of ceremonial solemnity. It is not even the transfer of a political legacy, item by item. It is the moment when responsibility is handed over and assumed — responsibility for carrying out the tasks you outlined only minutes ago before the National Assembly, and those mentioned yesterday by the head of state,” outgoing PM Zhelyazkov said.

He added that in the life of any politician there are two defining dates: the day they assume office, filled with commitments, expectations and some illusions, and the day they relinquish power, when there is reflection and lessons learned. History, he said, remembers not those with grand titles, but those who took decisions when they were needed.

Zhelyazkov thanked his colleagues for what he described as difficult but necessary decisions taken in the country’s interest, as well as the staff of the Council of Ministers for their work in service of the state. He expressed confidence that the incoming leadership would assess what had been achieved, complete unfinished work and correct mistakes where necessary.

He said the transfer of responsibility was essential to ensuring continuity in the executive branch, helping both to clarify the past and illuminate the way forward, and again wished the new team success.

Speaking after taking office, Mr Gyurov described the moment as a turning point and stressed the importance of restoring public trust.

“Let us remember why we are all here. It is because our society still has a democratic instinct that preserves stability. Democracy can be noisy and at times painful, but it shows that citizens can exercise their choice through their vote and bring about a change of power without destruction or crisis for the state,” he said.

He pledged that the caretaker government would not act out of revenge but would govern according to rules.