Outgoing PM Rosen Zhelyazkov Offers Condolences after Deadly Train Crash in Spain

Чете се за: 01:00 мин.
Our thoughts are with the victims and their families, the outgoing Prime Minister wrote

росен желязков изрази съболезнования жертвите експлозията бар швейцарски курорт
Снимка: BTA/archive

“We stand in solidarity with the Spanish people,” wrote ougoing Prime Minister Rosen Zhelyazkov in a post on the social network X on January 19.

His message was in response to the tragic railway accident in southern Spain, in which two trains collided.

My deepest condolences to Spain after the tragic events. Our thoughts are with the victims and their families. We stand in solidarity with the Spanish people

My deepest condolences to Spain after the tragic events. Our thoughts are with the victims and their families. We stand in solidarity with the Spanish people @sanchezcastejon

