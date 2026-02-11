Outgoing PM Rosen Zhelyazkov to Attend Informal European Council Meeting in Liège

Outgoing Prime Minister Rosen Zhelyazkov will take part in an informal meeting of the European Council in Liège, Belgium, on 12 February.

The main focus of discussions among EU leaders will be the competitiveness of the European Union and strengthening the single market as a key driver of investment, innovation and economic growth.

The meeting will also address the need for greater scale and consolidation of European companies in strategic sectors such as digital technologies, telecommunications, capital markets and energy, with the aim of ensuring that EU businesses have sufficient capacity to innovate and compete successfully on the global stage.