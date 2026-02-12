БНТ БНТ НОВИНИ БНТ Спорт БНТ На живо бнт деца
Outgoing Prime Minister Zhelyazkov Talks with Giorgia Meloni on Strengthening Energy Security

Outgoing Prime Minister, Rosen Zhelyazkov, held talks with Italian Prime Minister, Giorgia Meloni, in Liège, the government’s press service announced on February 12.

The two discussed reducing bureaucracy and strengthening energy security by stabilising electricity prices, improving grid connectivity, and optimising the emissions trading system.

Zhelyazkov and Meloni believe that the European Council should set clear, time-bound objectives so that by March a roadmap can be prepared outlining short-term measures to boost the EU’s competitiveness, ensure the effective functioning of the single market, and expand access for European production to global markets.

The Bulgarian outgoing Prime Minister and his Italian counterpart also discussed enhancing defence cooperation between the two countries.

