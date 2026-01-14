Over 134 Tonnes of Rubbish Removed from Sofia's Slatina and Poduyane Districts Yesterday

Active efforts to remove accumulated waste in Sofia districts with expired concession contracts are ongoing, the press centre of Sofia Municipality said on January 14. Nikolay Nedelkov, Director of the Sofia Inspectorate, provided the latest figures on the current situation in the districts most affected: Slatina, Poduyane, and Lyulin.

“Yesterday, for the second consecutive day, we exceeded the standard 90-tonne target for the Slatina and Poduyane districts, removing a total of 134 tonnes of waste from these areas,” stated Nikolay Nedelkov.

In Poduyane, cleaning yesterday focused primarily on the Suhata Reka residential area, with isolated locations still being cleared today.

Today, operations continue in the following zones: the block bounded by Alexander Exarch Street – Vladimir Vazov Boulevard – the railway line; the block between Vitinya Street, Vladimir Vazov Boulevard, Rilska Obitel Street, and Botevgradsko Shose; the block between Stefan Karadja Street, Sopot Street, and Angel Voyvoda Street; and the block between Botevgradsko Shose, Letostrui Street, Knyaginya Kosara Street, and Pop Gru Street. These efforts aim to clear waste around major containers. Work also continues in the Levski residential area, where both large and individual containers are being serviced.

In Slatina, major streets and blocks were cleaned yesterday, including areas around Sofia Airport, Geo Milev Street (partially), Prelom Street, Atanas Ishirkov Street, Acad. G. Bonchev Street, Mirkovo Street, as well as blocks in the Hristo Smirnenski, Reduta, Geo Milev, and Yavorov districts. Today, teams are continuing to address remaining points in these blocks and new sections, including areas around Geo Milev, Tsarigradsko Shose, Yavorov, as well as Manastirska, Edison, Vinitsa, Hristo Maksimov, Yundola, Blaga Dimitrova, Brichebor, Ilarion Dragostinov, and Petar Mitov streets.

According to Sofecstroy, in Lyulin critical points along streets served by public transport were cleared yesterday. Today, teams are working on internal residential streets in microdistricts 3, 4, 8, 9, and 10, as well as the inner areas of microdistricts 6 and 7, to collect waste around containers.