Parallel Vote Count at 98% by “Alpha Research” Shows Five Parties Will Enter the 52nd Parliament, BSP Drops Below the 4% Threshold

The approximate number of voters is 3 220 000
With 98% of the parallel vote count by Alpha Research completed, five parties will enter the next Parliament, while Bulgarian Socialist Party (BSP) drops below the 4% electoral threshold.
"Progressive Bulgaria" - 44.2%
GERB-UDF - 13.4%
We Continue the Change - Democratic Bulgaria - 12.6%
Movement for Rights and Freedoms (MRF) - 7.8%
"Vazrazhdane" - 4%
"BSP - United Left" - 3,3%
"Siyanie" - 3%
"Velichie" - 3%
MECh (Morality, Unity, Honour) - 2,8%
"Alliance for Rights and Freedoms - ARF - 2.5%
"Blue Bulgaria" - 0,7%
"There Is Such a People" - 0,6%
"I do not support anyone" option was voted by 1.7% of voters.
The voter turnout at 20.00 was 48.8%. The approximate number of voters was 3 220 000.
According to data from Alpha Research polling agency, with 98% of the parallel count completed, the distribution of seats in the next Parliament is as follows:
"Progressive Bulgaria" - 129
GERB - 39
We Continue the Change - Democratic Bulgaria - 37
Movement for Rights and Freedoms - 23
"Vazrazhdane" - 12