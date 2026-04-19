Parallel Vote Count at 98% by “Alpha Research” Shows Five Parties Will Enter the 52nd Parliament, BSP Drops Below the 4% Threshold

With 98% of the parallel vote count by Alpha Research completed, five parties will enter the next Parliament, while Bulgarian Socialist Party (BSP) drops below the 4% electoral threshold.

"Progressive Bulgaria" - 44.2%

GERB-UDF - 13.4%

We Continue the Change - Democratic Bulgaria - 12.6%

Movement for Rights and Freedoms (MRF) - 7.8%

"Vazrazhdane" - 4%

"BSP - United Left" - 3,3%

"Siyanie" - 3%

"Velichie" - 3%

MECh (Morality, Unity, Honour) - 2,8%

"Alliance for Rights and Freedoms - ARF - 2.5%

"Blue Bulgaria" - 0,7%

"There Is Such a People" - 0,6%

"I do not support anyone" option was voted by 1.7% of voters.

The voter turnout at 20.00 was 48.8%. The approximate number of voters was 3 220 000.

According to data from Alpha Research polling agency, with 98% of the parallel count completed, the distribution of seats in the next Parliament is as follows:

"Progressive Bulgaria" - 129

GERB - 39

We Continue the Change - Democratic Bulgaria - 37

Movement for Rights and Freedoms - 23

"Vazrazhdane" - 12