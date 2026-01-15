БНТ БНТ НОВИНИ БНТ Спорт БНТ На живо бнт деца
Parliament Approves Changes to Student Loan Law, Cutting Interest Rates

Чете се за: 01:00 мин.
Parliament has given final approval to amendments to the law on student and doctoral candidate loans, easing the financial burden on young people. The interest rate on these loans will be almost halved, from 7% to 3%, meaning lower monthly repayments and a smaller total amount to be repaid to banks.

The changes also provide that the state will reimburse the loans of both parents upon the birth of a second child. In addition, banks that breach their framework agreements will be subject to sanctions.

The amendments are aimed at making student financing more accessible and providing stronger support for young families.

