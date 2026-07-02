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ЗАПАЗЕНИ

Parliament Elects Asen Medzhidiev as Deputy Head of National Health Insurance Fund

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Чете се за: 03:32 мин.
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Снимка: BTA

After heated debate, the National Assembly elected Asen Medzhidiev as Deputy Governor of the National Health Insurance Fund (NHIF).

His nomination was backed by the votes of Progressive Bulgaria and GERB.

The debate lasted for more than an hour and a half, but instead of focusing on the professional and personal qualities of Dr Asen Medzhidiev, who was nominated by Progressive Bulgaria, MPs turned their attention to who was responsible for the siphoning of funds from the healthcare system, corruption schemes within it and who should bear political responsibility.

Ivaylo Mirchev, Democratic Bulgaria: "I formally propose that we postpone the debate until the National Assembly is provided with all the information from the State Agency for National Security related to Mr Mavrov and Mr Medzhidiev. Is it possible that some of these investigations were given very interesting names linked to corruption practices, perhaps after characters from the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles?"

Petar Vitanov, Progressive Bulgaria: "We refuse to allow you to extrapolate what happened in the past onto the future and throw mud at a man whose professional qualities no one questions. There are no doubts about his ethical or moral standards either, but if there are, God willing, let the State Agency for National Security present the evidence. If there are Ninja Turtles or Greek gods involved, then may Tangra help him. Come on now!"

Dr Aleksandar Simidchiev, We Continue the Change: "If the model is not reformed, then it does not matter who resigns and who is appointed — the taps will remain open."

Kostadin Kostadinov, Vazrazhdane: "The big question is whether the NHIF should remain the only monopoly, whether there should be other health insurance funds, and whether private hospitals should receive state funding, something we are not opposed to."

Dr Lachezar Ivanov, GERB: "Healthcare is a sector where decisions must be taken with broad consensus. The interests of financial groups have always stood in the way of achieving such consensus."

With 193 votes in favour, Parliament also voted to terminate early the mandate of the NHIF Governor, Petko Stefanovski.

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