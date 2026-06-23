Parliament Speaker Mihaela Dotsova Opened the 13th Plenary Session of the South-East European Cooperation Process

The Speaker of the National Assembly and President of the Parliamentary Assembly of the South-East European Cooperation Process (SEECP PA), Michaela Dotsova, opened the organisation’s 13th plenary session in Sofia, the parliamentary press office announced on June 23.

The main theme of the session is “Interparliamentary Dialogue, Strengthening Good Neighbourly Relations and the European Perspective of the Region.”

The plenary session in Sofia also marks the conclusion of Bulgaria’s chairmanship of the SEECP Parliamentary Assembly. Bulgaria has led the parliamentary dimension of the process from 1 July 2025 to 30 June 2026.

As part of the proceedings, National Assembly Speaker Michaela Dotsova will hand over the organisation’s presidency for the coming year to the Parliament of Romania.

Photos: BTA

Source: BTA