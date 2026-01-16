БНТ БНТ НОВИНИ БНТ Спорт БНТ На живо бнт деца
Partial State of Emergency Declared in Assenovgrad after Main Water Pipeline Failure

The cause is the failure of a water main that left part of the city without water

частично бедствено положение заради вик аварията обяви кметът асеновград

The Mayor of Asenovgrad, Hristo Grudev, has declared a partial state of emergency following a failure of a main water pipeline on 'Matey Preobrazhenski' Street, the municipal administration announced on January 16. Parts of the city have experienced disrupted or no water supply for four consecutive days.

The pipeline rupture caused five separate incidents, severely limiting drinking water access for much of the city’s population, Grudev said. He added that declaring a partial state of emergency allows authorities to quickly take action to replace the pipeline and reroute it beneath the road infrastructure. Repair work will be carried out in partnership with Plovdiv Water Utility.

Photos by BTA

The plan includes replacing 398 metres of piping, which will be supplied by the Water and Sewerage Utility Company, while the municipality will carry out the excavation works. Repairs are set to begin today, the mayor stressed.

Grudev also noted that a house has been built over the pipeline. He said the municipal administration will refer the matter to the Prosecutor's office to find out who allowed the construction.

