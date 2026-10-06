БНТ БНТ НОВИНИ БНТ Спорт БНТ На живо Евровизия бнт деца
ENG
 
0
ENG
Начало Новини Свят Спорт Евровизия бнт деца Времето Президентски Избори 2026 Бизнес След новините БНТ Проверено Чуй новините Подкаст
У нас По света Регионални Политика Криминално Общество Сигурност и правосъдие Още
начало Новини Свят Спорт бнт деца Времето Президентски Избори 2026 Бизнес След новините БНТ Проверено У нас По света Регионални Политика Криминално Общество Сигурност и правосъдие Още Чуй новините Подкаст

ИЗВЕСТИЯ

Моите новини

ЗАПАЗЕНИ

Participants in the European Birdswatch Days Observed More Than 21,000 Birds in Bulgaria

bnt avatar logo от БНТ
A+ A-
Чете се за: 02:35 мин.
EN
Запази

The ferruginous duck was the most numerous bird observed in Bulgaria

000 птици наблюдаваха участниците европейските дни птиците нас
Снимка: Bulgarian Society for the Protection of Birds

More than 150 people took part in birdwatching events held across Bulgaria as part of European Birdwatch Days. During the initiative, which took place at various locations around the country over the weekend, participants recorded more than 21,000 birds from dozens of species, the Bulgarian Society for the Protection of Birds said.

Among the more notable sightings in Bulgaria were a Black-throated Diver, a Red-breasted Flycatcher, a White-backed Woodpecker, an Osprey, a Eurasian Spoonbill, a Golden Eagle and a White-tailed Eagle.

The Bulgarian Society for the Protection of Birds also reported numerous interesting sightings of rare species in different parts of Europe this year. Highlights included a mass migration of red-throated pipits, as well as sightings of Richard’s pipit and the green warbler in Belgium, Denmark and the Netherlands.

Yellow-browed warblers were recorded in Denmark, Switzerland and Malta. In Greece, more than 73 lesser white-fronted geese and three Egyptian vultures were observed, while notable sightings in Italy included a Bonelli’s eagle and a marbled teal.

Several species that are extremely rare in the region were recorded in Scandinavia, including a cream-coloured courser and a black-faced bunting. Turkey saw intensive raptor migration, with 1,128 lesser spotted eagles recorded.

The highest number of birds was recorded in Finland, with 1.6 million sightings. Sweden recorded 742,877 birds, while Hungary recorded 628,635.

Among the most numerous species observed were the greater white-fronted goose, common starling and chaffinch.

Последвайте ни

ТОП 24

Румен Радев за атакуваните кораби в Черно море: Абсолютно недопустима атака в българската изключителна икономическа зона
1
Румен Радев за атакуваните кораби в Черно море: Абсолютно...
Два кораба са ударени от дронове в български води, единият е потънал
2
Два кораба са ударени от дронове в български води, единият е потънал
Всички спасени моряци от атакуваните с дронове търговски кораби вече са във Варна (СНИМКИ)
3
Всички спасени моряци от атакуваните с дронове търговски кораби...
Президентът свиква КСНС заради морската сигурност на България
4
Президентът свиква КСНС заради морската сигурност на България
Проверяват морската вода край Варна и Бургас за замърсяване след инцидента с корабите в Черно море
5
Проверяват морската вода край Варна и Бургас за замърсяване след...
Външният министър Велислава Петрова: Сигурността на Черно море е неразделна от сигурността на Европа
6
Външният министър Велислава Петрова: Сигурността на Черно море е...

Най-четени

Убит е бизнесменът и собственик на футболния клуб "Ботев" Пловдив Илиян Филипов
1
Убит е бизнесменът и собственик на футболния клуб "Ботев"...
Румен Радев за атакуваните кораби в Черно море: Абсолютно недопустима атака в българската изключителна икономическа зона
2
Румен Радев за атакуваните кораби в Черно море: Абсолютно...
От Локомотив Пд изказаха съболезнования по повод смъртта на президента на Ботев Пд Илиян Филипов
3
От Локомотив Пд изказаха съболезнования по повод смъртта на...
БНТ разполага с ексклузивни кадри от охранителните камери край имота на убития Илиян Филипов във фаталната нощ
4
БНТ разполага с ексклузивни кадри от охранителните камери край...
Показно убийство в Пловдив: Какво се знае за разстрела на Илиян Филипов?
5
Показно убийство в Пловдив: Какво се знае за разстрела на Илиян...
Два кораба са ударени от дронове в български води, единият е потънал
6
Два кораба са ударени от дронове в български води, единият е потънал

More from: Bulgaria

Kaja Kallas's Spokesperson on BNT: We Welcome the Work of the Bulgarian and Romanian Authorities
Kaja Kallas's Spokesperson on BNT: We Welcome the Work of the Bulgarian and Romanian Authorities
Drone Attack: Ship Sunk, Sailors Rescued, Authorities Mobilised After Black Sea Incident (OVERVIEW) Drone Attack: Ship Sunk, Sailors Rescued, Authorities Mobilised After Black Sea Incident (OVERVIEW)
Чете се за: 08:07 мин.
PM Radev on the Drone Attacks: The Issue Has Been Raised at EU and NATO Level PM Radev on the Drone Attacks: The Issue Has Been Raised at EU and NATO Level
Чете се за: 04:57 мин.
Search for the Sailors from Sunken Ship "Alfa Watan" Continues Following Drone Attack on Ships near the Bulgarian Black Sea Coast Search for the Sailors from Sunken Ship "Alfa Watan" Continues Following Drone Attack on Ships near the Bulgarian Black Sea Coast
Чете се за: 01:42 мин.
World Bank Has Lowered Forecast for Bulgarian Economic Growth in 2027 World Bank Has Lowered Forecast for Bulgarian Economic Growth in 2027
Чете се за: 06:45 мин.
Fentanyl Dealer Arrested in Varna Fentanyl Dealer Arrested in Varna
Чете се за: 00:52 мин.

Водещи новини

Атаката с дронове: Потопен кораб, спасени моряци, институциите на крак след инцидента в Черно море (ОБЗОР)
Атаката с дронове: Потопен кораб, спасени моряци, институциите на...
Чете се за: 06:22 мин.
У нас
Зеленски заяви, че украинските сили не са провеждали операции в зоната на атакуваните кораби край България Зеленски заяви, че украинските сили не са провеждали операции в зоната на атакуваните кораби край България
Чете се за: 01:50 мин.
По света
Франция пламна: Сълзотворен газ, вандализъм и палежи в най-мащабния ден от началото на ученическите протести Франция пламна: Сълзотворен газ, вандализъм и палежи в най-мащабния ден от началото на ученическите протести
Чете се за: 03:42 мин.
По света
Огромен интерес и по време на втората предпремиера на "Под прикритие 6" Огромен интерес и по време на втората предпремиера на "Под прикритие 6"
Чете се за: 01:37 мин.
У нас
България излезе от летаргията в Лигата на нациите
Чете се за: 04:02 мин.
Спорт
Продължава издирването на моряците от потъналия кораб "Алфа...
Чете се за: 01:22 мин.
У нас
Говорителят на Кая Калас за БНТ: Приветстваме работата на...
Чете се за: 01:27 мин.
У нас
"Нямали са време да реагират": Ексклузивно пред БНТ...
Чете се за: 12:10 мин.
У нас
Product image
Новини Чуй новините Спорт На живо
Абонирай ме за най-важните новини?
ДА НЕ