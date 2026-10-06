Participants in the European Birdswatch Days Observed More Than 21,000 Birds in Bulgaria

More than 150 people took part in birdwatching events held across Bulgaria as part of European Birdwatch Days. During the initiative, which took place at various locations around the country over the weekend, participants recorded more than 21,000 birds from dozens of species, the Bulgarian Society for the Protection of Birds said.

Among the more notable sightings in Bulgaria were a Black-throated Diver, a Red-breasted Flycatcher, a White-backed Woodpecker, an Osprey, a Eurasian Spoonbill, a Golden Eagle and a White-tailed Eagle.

The Bulgarian Society for the Protection of Birds also reported numerous interesting sightings of rare species in different parts of Europe this year. Highlights included a mass migration of red-throated pipits, as well as sightings of Richard’s pipit and the green warbler in Belgium, Denmark and the Netherlands.

Yellow-browed warblers were recorded in Denmark, Switzerland and Malta. In Greece, more than 73 lesser white-fronted geese and three Egyptian vultures were observed, while notable sightings in Italy included a Bonelli’s eagle and a marbled teal.

Several species that are extremely rare in the region were recorded in Scandinavia, including a cream-coloured courser and a black-faced bunting. Turkey saw intensive raptor migration, with 1,128 lesser spotted eagles recorded.

The highest number of birds was recorded in Finland, with 1.6 million sightings. Sweden recorded 742,877 birds, while Hungary recorded 628,635.

Among the most numerous species observed were the greater white-fronted goose, common starling and chaffinch.