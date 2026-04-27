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Parties in 52nd Parliament Agree Seating Layout and Office Distribution Ahead of First Sitting

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Чете се за: 04:02 мин.
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Each party will have a seat on the front row

бъдат разпределени местата рото народно събрание

Each party in the 52nd National Assembly will have a seat on the front row, and the allocation of offices for parliamentary groups has also been agreed, following a working meeting lasting more than two and a half hours on April 27.

The arrangement was reached by representatives of the political forces ahead of the firstl sitting of the new parliament.

The largest parliamentary group, Progressive Bulgaria, will occupy seats in the centre-left of the plenary chamber. GERB–UDF will be positioned centre-right. We Continue the Change – Democratic Bulgaria will take the far-right rows, while Movement for Rights and Freedoms (MRF) will be seated between Progressive Bulgaria and GERB. Vazrazhdane will occupy the far-left section.

Participants said there had been no disputes over seating or office allocation.

Petar Vitanov – Progressive Bulgaria: “There should be no quarrels over chairs, tables and offices. For us, this is a secondary issue. The more important matter is the fight for justice—people expect it to be delivered. Urgent anti-crisis measures are needed to curb rising prices.”

Zhecho Stankov – GERB–UDF: “Everything was consensual. Colleagues showed understanding in the arrangement of parliamentary groups and the meeting went smoothly. We are keeping part of our offices and releasing others for colleagues from Progressive Bulgaria. From the perspective of office allocation, we are satisfied.”

Nadezhda Yordanova – We Continue the Change–Democratic Bulgaria: “There were disputes over seating, as is usual before every new National Assembly, but this time we resolved them faster. All will have a place on the front row. There are five parliamentary parties. We will be positioned furthest to the right.”

Petar Petrov – Vazrazhdane: “The more important issue is what is happening in the country—whether the Supreme Judicial Council will be replaced, whether there will be measures against inflation and rising prices. These are the topics that matter to society, not the distribution of offices.”

Participants also said that no discussion has yet taken place regarding a candidate for Speaker of the National Assembly.

Asked about the profile of the newly elected MPs, Petar Vitanov said good parliamentary practice requires members to be familiarised before the first sitting, while Slavi Vsassilev stressed the need for a swift constitution of Parliament and the election of a peaker. Other parties declined to comment further.

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