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President Iotova to Convene the New Parliament on Thursday

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Чете се за: 03:42 мин.
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President Iotova to Convene the New Parliament on Thursday
Снимка: БТА

The 52nd National Assembly will meet for its first sitting at 10:00 a.m. on Thursday, President Iliana Iotova announced on April 27. The Head of State also outlined her expectations for the new Parliament and the timeframe in which the procedure for forming a regular government will begin.

The Head of State will convene the 52nd National Assembly on the 11th day after the early parliamentary elections, held on April 19.

Iliana Iotova, President of the Republic of Bulgaria: “The 52nd National Assembly will be convened at 10:00 a.m. on Thursday this week.”

    The President will attend the entire first sitting of the new Parliament to hear the priorities set out by the parliamentary forces, and will present her own expectations to the newly elected MPs.

    Iliana Iotova, President of the Republic of Bulgaria: “I am convinced that we will see a new Parliament, quite different. For me, the most important thing is that both the style and the way of working in this Parliament are changed, that the language used reflects respect not only among them, but also towards all Bulgarian citizens. We expect bold and swift decisions.”

    Immediately after the Parliament is constituted, Iotova will begin consultations with the parliamentary groups ahead of the government-forming mandate being handed to a Prime Minister-designate named by Progressive Bulgaria.

    Iliana Iotova, President of the Republic of Bulgaria: The first tasks are primarily related to the adoption of this year’s budget. Although it is for only half a year, it is extremely important, as the state is truly facing a blockage.”

    She added that constitutional changes aimed at abolishing the so-called “house book” mechanism for appointing a caretaker Prime Minister are necessary, but are not among the immediate priorities of the new Parliament.

    ***

    Based on the 2023–2024 amendments to the Constitution of Bulgaria, the President must select a caretaker Prime Minister from a specific list of senior officials, often referred to as the "house book" or "limited list". This list of potential candidates includes: Speaker of the Parliament; Governor of the Bulgarian National Bank (BNB); Deputy Governors of the BNB; President of the National Audit Office; Deputy Presidents of the National Audit Office; Ombudsman; Deputy Ombudsman.

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