Petition by More Than 110,000 People Submitted to Parliament Demanding a Ban on Calf Cages in Bulgaria

A protest was held outside the National Assembly today, August 19, where a petition signed by more than 110,000 people was submitted, calling for an end to the practice of placing newborn calves in narrow cages.

Photos by Karina Karanyotova, BNT

According to the petitioners, this inhumane practice should no longer be part of modern livestock farming, as it does not comply with the recommendations of the European Food Safety Authority. They argue that calves not only have their rights denied but also grow up under stress, which in turn reduces the quality of their meat.

Activists from the organisation Invisible Animals, supported by MPs from various political parties, are pressing for a legal ban on rearing calves in cages and for calves to be raised in groups instead.

The collected signatures were delivered in boxes decorated with drawings of calves. Across Europe, discussions are also under way on prohibiting the use of small individual cages for calve