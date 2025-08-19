БНТ БНТ НОВИНИ БНТ Спорт БНТ На живо
ENG
 
3
ENG
Начало Новини Свят Спорт Времето България и еврото Бизнес БНТ Проверено Новини от миналото Чуй новините Подкаст Моите въпроси за €
У нас По света Регионални Политика Криминално Общество Сигурност и правосъдие
начало Новини Свят Спорт Времето България и еврото Бизнес БНТ Проверено Новини от миналото У нас По света Регионални Политика Криминално Общество Сигурност и правосъдие Чуй новините Подкаст

ИЗВЕСТИЯ

Моите новини
Катастрофа между два тира е блокирала АМ...
Чете се за: 00:50 мин.
Очевидци на инцидента в Несебър: Линейката нямаше...
Чете се за: 03:27 мин.
Тръмп: Обадих се на Путин, започнах подготовка за среща
Чете се за: 01:20 мин.

ЗАПАЗЕНИ

Petition by More Than 110,000 People Submitted to Parliament Demanding a Ban on Calf Cages in Bulgaria

bnt avatar logo от БНТ
A+ A-
Чете се за: 01:35 мин.
EN
Запази

According to the petitioners, this inhumane practice can no longer be part of modern animal husbandry

забрана клетките телета граждани внесоха 110 хил подписа парламента
Снимка: Карина Караньотова, БНТ

A protest was held outside the National Assembly today, August 19, where a petition signed by more than 110,000 people was submitted, calling for an end to the practice of placing newborn calves in narrow cages.

Photos by Karina Karanyotova, BNT

According to the petitioners, this inhumane practice should no longer be part of modern livestock farming, as it does not comply with the recommendations of the European Food Safety Authority. They argue that calves not only have their rights denied but also grow up under stress, which in turn reduces the quality of their meat.

Activists from the organisation Invisible Animals, supported by MPs from various political parties, are pressing for a legal ban on rearing calves in cages and for calves to be raised in groups instead.

The collected signatures were delivered in boxes decorated with drawings of calves. Across Europe, discussions are also under way on prohibiting the use of small individual cages for calve

Последвайте ни

ТОП 24

Тръмп прекъсна срещата си с европейските лидери, обади се на Путин
1
Тръмп прекъсна срещата си с европейските лидери, обади се на Путин
Доналд Тръмп приветства лидерите от ЕС и НАТО (ОБЗОР)
2
Доналд Тръмп приветства лидерите от ЕС и НАТО (ОБЗОР)
Тръмп: Обадих се на Путин, започнах подготовка за среща
3
Тръмп: Обадих се на Путин, започнах подготовка за среща
Тръмп и Зеленски: Срещата
4
Тръмп и Зеленски: Срещата
Пожар гори между петричките села Капатово и Ново Кономлади
5
Пожар гори между петричките села Капатово и Ново Кономлади
Решаващ ден за бъдещето на Украйна: Среща между Тръмп, Зеленски и европейски лидери
6
Решаващ ден за бъдещето на Украйна: Среща между Тръмп, Зеленски и...

Най-четени

Водачът на лекия автомобил от тежката катастрофа в София имал 6 фиша за 2 седмици
1
Водачът на лекия автомобил от тежката катастрофа в София имал 6...
След влизането в еврозоната: Обменяме до 1000 лева на момента, а над - със заявка
2
След влизането в еврозоната: Обменяме до 1000 лева на момента, а...
Прокуратурата за шофьора-убиец: Дишал райски газ, карал с между 170 и 200 км/ч в центъра на София
3
Прокуратурата за шофьора-убиец: Дишал райски газ, карал с между 170...
Бургаски полицаи помогнаха на майка да прибере дъщеря си от лагер в Царево
4
Бургаски полицаи помогнаха на майка да прибере дъщеря си от лагер в...
Ексклузивно: Вижте кадри от зверската катастрофа между кола и автобус на градския транспорт в София (ВИДЕО)
5
Ексклузивно: Вижте кадри от зверската катастрофа между кола и...
Трима души са с опасност за живота след тежката катастрофа между автомобил и автобус на градския транспорт в София
6
Трима души са с опасност за живота след тежката катастрофа между...

More from: Bulgaria

"Medical Supervision" Starts Immediate Inspection Because of the Tragic Incident in Nessebar in Which 8-Year-Old Child Died in Parasailing Ride
"Medical Supervision" Starts Immediate Inspection Because of the Tragic Incident in Nessebar in Which 8-Year-Old Child Died in Parasailing Ride
Investigation Continues into Tragic Death of 8-Year-Old Child in Parashute Ride Above the Sea in Nessebar Investigation Continues into Tragic Death of 8-Year-Old Child in Parashute Ride Above the Sea in Nessebar
Чете се за: 04:12 мин.
Crash Between Two Lorries Blocks Hemus Motorway in the Direction of Sofia-Varna Crash Between Two Lorries Blocks Hemus Motorway in the Direction of Sofia-Varna
Чете се за: 01:05 мин.
'MRF–New Beginning' PG Leader Calls for Emergency Parliamentary Meeting on Water Crisis 'MRF–New Beginning' PG Leader Calls for Emergency Parliamentary Meeting on Water Crisis
Чете се за: 03:52 мин.
Bulgarian Grain Producers Forecast Weaker Yields of Sunflower and Maize This Year Bulgarian Grain Producers Forecast Weaker Yields of Sunflower and Maize This Year
Чете се за: 02:00 мин.
Beekeepers Report Lower Honey Yields Amid Heavy Losses of Bee Colonies Beekeepers Report Lower Honey Yields Amid Heavy Losses of Bee Colonies
Чете се за: 03:10 мин.

Водещи новини

Очевидци на инцидента в Несебър: Линейката нямаше реанимационно оборудване
Очевидци на инцидента в Несебър: Линейката нямаше реанимационно...
Чете се за: 03:27 мин.
У нас
"Медицински надзор" започва незабавна проверка заради трагедията в Несебър "Медицински надзор" започва незабавна проверка заради трагедията в Несебър
Чете се за: 01:10 мин.
У нас
Катастрофа между два тира е блокирала АМ „Хемус“ в посока София-Варна Катастрофа между два тира е блокирала АМ „Хемус“ в посока София-Варна
Чете се за: 00:50 мин.
У нас
Срещата Тръмп-Зеленски: Усмивки, диалогичност и оптимизъм, но без конкретика Срещата Тръмп-Зеленски: Усмивки, диалогичност и оптимизъм, но без конкретика
Чете се за: 04:25 мин.
По света
Ще има ли среща между президентите на САЩ, Украйна и Русия - кога и...
Чете се за: 03:45 мин.
По света
Среднощна акция в Студентски град: Задържан е заподозрян за...
Чете се за: 00:47 мин.
У нас
Забрана на клетките за телета: Граждани внесоха 110 хил. подписа в...
Чете се за: 01:12 мин.
У нас
Д-р Ангел Кунчев: През това лято няма сериозни епидемични взривове
Чете се за: 04:30 мин.
У нас
Product image
Новини Чуй новините Спорт На живо Аудио: На живо
Абонирай ме за най-важните новини?
ДА НЕ