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PM Radev Called on European Commission and NATO to Join Forces to Stop the Attacks on Merchant Ships in the Black Sea

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In telephone conversations today, October 13, with European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte, Prime Minister Rumen Radev called for joint efforts to stop attacks on merchant ships in the Black Sea. This was announced by the press office of the Council of Ministers.

PM Rumen Radev: A second ship has also been hit and has sunk 17 nautical miles east of Krapets

The EU and NATO leaders expressed their appreciation for Bulgaria’s swift response in rescuing the sailors in distress, as well as their solidarity with Bulgaria following the attacks on merchant ships near Bulgarian territorial waters. They also expressed their readiness to provide allied support in establishing the circumstances surrounding the incidents.

The prime minister again raised the need for support to strengthen Bulgaria’s capabilities to monitor and control its maritime and airspace.

Prime Minister Radev said he would initiate talks with Romania and Türkiye to develop joint proposals to ensure the safety of shipping in the Black Sea. The Bulgarian prime minister will also raise the issue at the upcoming European Council meeting on 15 and 16 October.

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