PM Rumen Radev: A Second Ship Was Also Struck by Drone and Sank 17 Miles East of Krapets

Two ships have come under drone attack in the Black Sea within Bulgaria’s exclusive economic zone. The Azov Concord sank after being hit 17 nautical miles east of Krapets. The second vessel, Chelsea 3, was struck 15 nautical miles off the coast of Byala. All 15 crew members of the Chelsea 3 were rescued.

The prime minister convened an emergency meeting of the security services. He announced that he would summon Russian Ambassador Eleonora Mitrofanova for talks and would also speak to NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte.

New drone attack on a merchant ship in the Black Sea off Varna



Rumen Radev, Prime Minister: “Tonight, Bulgaria once again carried out an emergency search and rescue operation involving a ship in distress in the Black Sea. At 1.30am, a distress call was received from a vessel 18 nautical miles east of Byala. The Maritime Rescue Coordination Centre responded immediately. According to the crew, the ship had been attacked by three aerial drones, which struck the deck and the side of the vessel. “Available rescue resources were deployed immediately. A Border Police team rescued the entire crew: seven Ukrainian nationals and eight Azerbaijani nationals. The vessel, Chelsea 3, was sailing under the Maltese flag, registered in Odesa and owned by Ukraine. Just minutes ago, the ship entered the port of Varna. According to the information we have, five crew members are receiving medical attention for minor injuries. “This is absolutely unacceptable – another attack in the immediate vicinity of Bulgarian territorial waters. Bulgaria continues to seek assistance with the investigation into the strikes so that we can establish precisely which country the drones hitting ships close to Bulgarian territorial waters originate from. We will also continue to seek and press for support to strengthen surveillance of our airspace and maritime areas and enhance our response capabilities. We have no clear evidence to accuse any of the parties. But the logic suggests that the outcome benefits the Russian Federation. That is why I will summon Ambassador Mitrofanova for talks today.”



Maltese-flagged ship hit about 15 nautical miles off Byala