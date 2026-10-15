PM Radev to NATO Secretary General Rutte: Black Sea Security Is Eastern Flank Security

Following his meeting with Mark Rutte, Prime Minister Rumen Radev also posted a message on X, thanking the NATO Secretary General for sending a clear signal that security in the Black Sea is essential to the security of NATO’s eastern flank.
Rutte after Meeting Rumen Radev and Nicușor Dan: We Will Step Up Measures if Necessary
Radev also confirmed that NATO was closely monitoring the situation and that the Alliance was ready to help strengthen counter-drone capabilities and maritime surveillance.
Thank you @SecGenNATO for the clear signal: Black Sea security is Eastern Flank security. NATO is closely monitoring the situation and stands ready to help strengthen anti-drone capabilities and maritime surveillance following recent attacks on merchant ships. Bulgaria calls for collective efforts toward safe navigation in the Black Sea.— Rumen Radev (@RumenRadevPM) October 15, 2026