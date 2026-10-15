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ИЗВЕСТИЯ

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ЗАПАЗЕНИ

PM Radev to NATO Secretary General Rutte: Black Sea Security Is Eastern Flank Security

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Чете се за: 01:27 мин.
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премиерът радев благодари рюте сигурността черно море сигурност източния фланг

Following his meeting with Mark Rutte, Prime Minister Rumen Radev also posted a message on X, thanking the NATO Secretary General for sending a clear signal that security in the Black Sea is essential to the security of NATO’s eastern flank.

Rutte after Meeting Rumen Radev and Nicușor Dan: We Will Step Up Measures if Necessary

Radev also confirmed that NATO was closely monitoring the situation and that the Alliance was ready to help strengthen counter-drone capabilities and maritime surveillance.

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