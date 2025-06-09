БНТ БНТ НОВИНИ БНТ Спорт БНТ На живо
ENG
 
4
ENG
Начало Новини Свят Спорт Времето България и еврото Бизнес БНТ Проверено След новините Чуй новините Подкаст
У нас По света Регионални Политика Криминално Общество Сигурност и правосъдие
начало Новини Свят Спорт Времето България и еврото Бизнес БНТ Проверено След новините У нас По света Регионални Политика Криминално Общество Сигурност и правосъдие Чуй новините Подкаст

ИЗВЕСТИЯ

Моите новини
Бити, унижавани, недохранени: Разказ от първо лице на...
Чете се за: 05:32 мин.
Митничари разкриха недекларирана валута за близо 3...
Чете се за: 02:30 мин.
Без лиценз е работил домът за възрастни в Говедарци
Чете се за: 01:17 мин.
Експертиза установява с какво са упоявани възрастните...
Чете се за: 01:52 мин.

ЗАПАЗЕНИ

 

PM Rosen Zhelyazkov Signs Memorandum of Cooperation with Employers' Organisations

bnt avatar logo от БНТ
A+ A-
Чете се за: 01:27 мин.
EN
Запази

The Memorandum is part of Bulgaria’s preparations for the introduction of the euro. The agreement aims to ensure transparency, protect consumer rights, and strengthen coordination between the government and business sectors during the transition process.

росен желязков ецб категорично заявиха българия покрива критериите еврозоната

Prime Minister Rosen Zhelyazkov on June 9 gave a briefing before signing a memorandum for cooperation with employers', trade unions' and industry organisations and associations in relation to consumer protection in the process of introducing the euro in Bulgaria.

"Today we will sign memoranda of cooperation with employers' organisations, trade unions. This is the tripartite format in which the Bulgarian economy and the Bulgarian government build the sustainable and predictable environment for doing business, for raising the welfare of the people and for protecting the social economic rights of the Bulgarian citizens," Zhelyazkov said.

He emphasised that the goal of the memorandum is to establish a stable contractual framework for relations between the government and key stakeholders. “The objective is to protect consumer rights, ensure transparency, and achieve clear organisational and technical preparedness for the euro adoption,” the Prime Minister added.

Последвайте ни

ТОП 24

Частните съдебни изпълнители предлагат правила за превенция срещу имотните измами
1
Частните съдебни изпълнители предлагат правила за превенция срещу...
Операция "Паяжина": Когато дроновете пренаписват историята
2
Операция "Паяжина": Когато дроновете пренаписват историята
Дете е с опасност за живота след инцидент на плажа в Приморско
3
Дете е с опасност за живота след инцидент на плажа в Приморско
Автомобил блъсна патрулка в София, има ранени полицаи
4
Автомобил блъсна патрулка в София, има ранени полицаи
Експертиза установява с какво са упоявани възрастните хора в село Ягода
5
Експертиза установява с какво са упоявани възрастните хора в село...
Проф. Николай Габровски: Трябва да се ограничи скоростта на тротинетките, особено когато са в пешеходни зони
6
Проф. Николай Габровски: Трябва да се ограничи скоростта на...

Най-четени

Пред БНТ говорят роднини на възрастните, заключени в "къщите на ужасите" в Старозагорско
1
Пред БНТ говорят роднини на възрастните, заключени в "къщите...
Положителни са докладите на ЕК и ЕЦБ за въвеждане на еврото в България
2
Положителни са докладите на ЕК и ЕЦБ за въвеждане на еврото в България
Пазар за имоти в еврозоната: Купуваме жилище за 2000 евро на кв. м
3
Пазар за имоти в еврозоната: Купуваме жилище за 2000 евро на кв. м
1 млн. лева и 30 000 евро са открити в дома на лекарите от Пловдив, продавали метадон
4
1 млн. лева и 30 000 евро са открити в дома на лекарите от Пловдив,...
Седмицата започва с динамично време - дъжд, силен вятър и гръмотевици
5
Седмицата започва с динамично време - дъжд, силен вятър и гръмотевици
България спечели пет медала от европейското по художествена гимнастика в Талин (ОБЗОР)
6
България спечели пет медала от европейското по художествена...

More from: EN

Beaten, Humiliated, Malnourished: Firsthand Account from Residents of the 'House of Horrors' Illegal Care Homes
Beaten, Humiliated, Malnourished: Firsthand Account from Residents of the 'House of Horrors' Illegal Care Homes
Customs Officers Uncover Nearly 3 Million BGN in Undeclared Currency at Kapitan Andreevo Border Crosssing Customs Officers Uncover Nearly 3 Million BGN in Undeclared Currency at Kapitan Andreevo Border Crosssing
Чете се за: 03:05 мин.
President Radev Discusses Bilateral Cooperation Between Bulgaria and Kazakhstan President Radev Discusses Bilateral Cooperation Between Bulgaria and Kazakhstan
Чете се за: 01:40 мин.
Bulgaria Is Very Close to Joining the U.S. Visa Waiver Programme, Says Minister of Interior Daniel Mitov Bulgaria Is Very Close to Joining the U.S. Visa Waiver Programme, Says Minister of Interior Daniel Mitov
Чете се за: 03:27 мин.
Speaker of Parliament Natalia Kiselova: Bulgaria Consistently Supports Albania’s Efforts to Join the EU Speaker of Parliament Natalia Kiselova: Bulgaria Consistently Supports Albania’s Efforts to Join the EU
Чете се за: 03:37 мин.
"House of Horrors": Horrific Revelations About Illegal Elderly Care Homes in the Village of Yagoda "House of Horrors": Horrific Revelations About Illegal Elderly Care Homes in the Village of Yagoda
Чете се за: 09:17 мин.

Водещи новини

Бити, унижавани, недохранени: Разказ от първо лице на хората, настанени в "къщите на ужасите"
Бити, унижавани, недохранени: Разказ от първо лице на хората,...
Чете се за: 05:32 мин.
У нас
Украйна и Русия си размениха военнопленици, Полша вдигна изтребители по тревога Украйна и Русия си размениха военнопленици, Полша вдигна изтребители по тревога
Чете се за: 00:57 мин.
Европа
Автомобил блъсна патрулка в София, има ранени полицаи Автомобил блъсна патрулка в София, има ранени полицаи
Чете се за: 00:22 мин.
У нас
Спад на цените на храните - къде има поевтиняване Спад на цените на храните - къде има поевтиняване
Чете се за: 01:07 мин.
У нас
Даниел Митов: България е много близо до включване в програмата за...
Чете се за: 02:50 мин.
У нас
Предстои доставка на нови 320 джипа за армията
Чете се за: 02:22 мин.
У нас
Пропаганда или хуманитарна мисия: Как Израел залови кораба с Грета...
Чете се за: 02:45 мин.
По света
За да отблъснат туристите: Жителите на "Нотинг хил"...
Чете се за: 00:52 мин.
По света
Product image
Новини Чуй новините Спорт На живо Аудио: На живо
Абонирай ме за най-важните новини?
ДА НЕ