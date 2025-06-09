PM Rosen Zhelyazkov Signs Memorandum of Cooperation with Employers' Organisations

Prime Minister Rosen Zhelyazkov on June 9 gave a briefing before signing a memorandum for cooperation with employers', trade unions' and industry organisations and associations in relation to consumer protection in the process of introducing the euro in Bulgaria.

"Today we will sign memoranda of cooperation with employers' organisations, trade unions. This is the tripartite format in which the Bulgarian economy and the Bulgarian government build the sustainable and predictable environment for doing business, for raising the welfare of the people and for protecting the social economic rights of the Bulgarian citizens," Zhelyazkov said.

He emphasised that the goal of the memorandum is to establish a stable contractual framework for relations between the government and key stakeholders. “The objective is to protect consumer rights, ensure transparency, and achieve clear organisational and technical preparedness for the euro adoption,” the Prime Minister added.