PM Rumen Radev Opens the First Meeting of the New Investment Coordination Council

A draft Public-Private Partnership Bill is being discussed at the first meeting of the government's Investment Coordination Council on June 30.

Prime Minister Rumen Radev: "Why have we established this council? Because over recent years, several successive governments sought to achieve economic growth in the easiest possible way – by stimulating consumption through borrowing and distributing money. However, they failed to focus on the key elements and drivers needed to secure sustainable growth, namely investment and exports. That requires expertise, but it also requires a great deal of work and effort. We know the result – declining competitiveness and productivity in the Bulgarian economy, inflation, a debt spiral and a high budget deficit."





