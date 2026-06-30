БНТ БНТ НОВИНИ БНТ Спорт БНТ На живо бнт деца
ENG
 
5
ENG
Начало Новини Свят Спорт бнт деца Времето България и еврото Бизнес След новините БНТ Проверено Чуй новините Подкаст
У нас По света Регионални Политика Криминално Общество Сигурност и правосъдие Още
начало Новини Свят Спорт бнт деца Времето България и еврото Бизнес След новините БНТ Проверено У нас По света Регионални Политика Криминално Общество Сигурност и правосъдие Още Чуй новините Подкаст

ИЗВЕСТИЯ

Моите новини
Резултатите от НВО: Учениците се справят със задачи по...
Чете се за: 09:15 мин.
РЗИ-Бургас за мазута по плажовете: Пробите от морето не...
Чете се за: 02:32 мин.
Иван Демерджиев: Мантинелите в България вероятно са...
Чете се за: 01:22 мин.
Две години от избора и интронизацията на патриарх Даниил:...
Чете се за: 02:57 мин.
Владимир Кличко пред БНТ: Само с последствия за агресора...
Чете се за: 03:12 мин.

ЗАПАЗЕНИ

PM Rumen Radev Opens the First Meeting of the New Investment Coordination Council

bnt avatar logo от БНТ
A+ A-
Чете се за: 01:07 мин.
EN
Запази
румен радев откри първото заседание съвета инвестициите
Снимка: БТА

A draft Public-Private Partnership Bill is being discussed at the first meeting of the government's Investment Coordination Council on June 30.

Prime Minister Rumen Radev: "Why have we established this council? Because over recent years, several successive governments sought to achieve economic growth in the easiest possible way – by stimulating consumption through borrowing and distributing money. However, they failed to focus on the key elements and drivers needed to secure sustainable growth, namely investment and exports. That requires expertise, but it also requires a great deal of work and effort. We know the result – declining competitiveness and productivity in the Bulgarian economy, inflation, a debt spiral and a high budget deficit."


Последвайте ни

ТОП 24

Програма на БНТ за излъчването на мачовете от ФИФА световно първенство по футбол 2026
1
Програма на БНТ за излъчването на мачовете от ФИФА световно...
"Детето е герой, очаквахме най-лошото": Пред БНТ говорят полицаите, напътствали момичето, което спаси майка си след припадък зад волана
2
"Детето е герой, очаквахме най-лошото": Пред БНТ говорят...
Падна тайната: Вижте колко е струвала охраната на Делян Пеевски
3
Падна тайната: Вижте колко е струвала охраната на Делян Пеевски
България загуби първия си мач на еврошампионата за мъже до 22 г.
4
България загуби първия си мач на еврошампионата за мъже до 22 г.
Трима души са ранени след взрив в Монако, сред тях е украинският олигарх Вадим Ермолаев
5
Трима души са ранени след взрив в Монако, сред тях е украинският...
Зараза от тропически комари: Как да се предпазим?
6
Зараза от тропически комари: Как да се предпазим?

Най-четени

Програма на БНТ за излъчването на мачовете от ФИФА световно първенство по футбол 2026
1
Програма на БНТ за излъчването на мачовете от ФИФА световно...
По-високи пенсии от юли: От август се вдигат минималните осигурителни прагове и максималният осигурителен доход
2
По-високи пенсии от юли: От август се вдигат минималните...
Тежка катастрофа с трима загинали, сред които две деца, затвори за часове АМ "Тракия"
3
Тежка катастрофа с трима загинали, сред които две деца, затвори за...
Петима души, пътували заедно с лекаря, диагностициран с ебола, са поставени под карантина
4
Петима души, пътували заедно с лекаря, диагностициран с ебола, са...
Времето през юли: Очакват ни жеги до 43 градуса и валежи под нормата
5
Времето през юли: Очакват ни жеги до 43 градуса и валежи под нормата
България постави на колене световния шампион в Лигата на нациите
6
България постави на колене световния шампион в Лигата на нациите

More from: Politics

President Iliiana Iotova Awarded the Honorary Title of Doctor Honoris Causa
President Iliiana Iotova Awarded the Honorary Title of Doctor Honoris Causa
Public Funds: What Were the Outcomes of the Tripartite Council Meeting? Public Funds: What Were the Outcomes of the Tripartite Council Meeting?
Чете се за: 04:02 мин.
Prosecutors Investigate Construction of Lot 4 of Hemus Motorway Following Referral from Minister of Regional Development Prosecutors Investigate Construction of Lot 4 of Hemus Motorway Following Referral from Minister of Regional Development
Чете се за: 02:45 мин.
The State Budget Is Ready—What Will the Minimum Wage Be? The State Budget Is Ready—What Will the Minimum Wage Be?
Чете се за: 07:20 мин.
Bulgaria Still Does Not Meet the Requirements For Visa-Free Travel to the U.S., Despite the Progress Made Bulgaria Still Does Not Meet the Requirements For Visa-Free Travel to the U.S., Despite the Progress Made
Чете се за: 02:27 мин.
US Delegation Acknowledges Bulgaria’s Progress Towards Visa-Free Travel to the United States US Delegation Acknowledges Bulgaria’s Progress Towards Visa-Free Travel to the United States
Чете се за: 04:10 мин.

Водещи новини

Резултатите от НВО: Учениците се справят със задачи по усвоени знания, затрудняват се при необходимост от анализ
Резултатите от НВО: Учениците се справят със задачи по усвоени...
Чете се за: 09:15 мин.
РЗИ-Бургас за мазута по плажовете: Пробите от морето не показват замърсяване на водата РЗИ-Бургас за мазута по плажовете: Пробите от морето не показват замърсяване на водата
Чете се за: 02:32 мин.
У нас
Иван Демерджиев: Мантинелите в България вероятно са най-скъпите в Европа Иван Демерджиев: Мантинелите в България вероятно са най-скъпите в Европа
Чете се за: 01:22 мин.
У нас
Кабинетът предлага Пламен Тончев да оглави ДАНС Кабинетът предлага Пламен Тончев да оглави ДАНС
Чете се за: 00:45 мин.
У нас
Акция срещу претоварените камиони на входа на Бургас
Чете се за: 02:07 мин.
У нас
Ще има ли нови преговори между САЩ и Иран в Доха?
Чете се за: 02:40 мин.
По света
ЕК отпуска 3,9 милиарда евро на Украйна за дронове
Чете се за: 01:52 мин.
По света
Делото срещу Благомир Коцев: Варненският съд върна делото на...
Чете се за: 02:42 мин.
У нас
Product image
Новини Чуй новините Спорт На живо
Абонирай ме за най-важните новини?
ДА НЕ